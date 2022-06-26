ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man airlifted to hospital after head-on collision with 18-wheeler

By KPCW
KPCW
KPCW
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A collision between a semi truck and sedan north of Heber City sent a man to the hospital Friday night. Shortly before midnight on Friday, a Honda Civic crashed head-on into an...

www.kpcw.org

