'What's up scumbag?': SI ShopRite worker arrested for slapping Rudy Giuliani

NEW YORK(1010 WINS) -- Police arrested a Staten Island ShopRite worker who slapped Rudy Giuliani and called him a “scumbag” on Sunday.

The 78-year-old former New York City Mayor and Trump attorney was in the supermarket on Veterans Road near Bricktown Way for his son’s campaign event when he was confronted just before 3:30 p.m., authorities said.

The employee allegedly said “Hey, what’s up scumbag?” before open-hand slapping him on the back, according to officials.

Police arrested the man who slapped him. Charges are pending.

Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani, is currently running to be the Republican nominee for the New York gubernatorial race.

The elder Giuliani was with his son posing for photos with shoppers when he got slapped.