New York City, NY

'What's up scumbag?': SI ShopRite worker arrested for slapping Rudy Giuliani

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

NEW YORK(1010 WINS) -- Police arrested a Staten Island ShopRite worker who slapped Rudy Giuliani and called him a “scumbag” on Sunday.

The 78-year-old former New York City Mayor and Trump attorney was in the supermarket on Veterans Road near Bricktown Way for his son’s campaign event when he was confronted just before 3:30 p.m., authorities said.

The employee allegedly said “Hey, what’s up scumbag?” before open-hand slapping him on the back, according to officials.

Police arrested the man who slapped him. Charges are pending.

Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani, is currently running to be the Republican nominee for the New York gubernatorial race.

The elder Giuliani was with his son posing for photos with shoppers when he got slapped.

Angie Vann
2d ago

geeez what ever happened to just let people be, & have their own political views, people have no right to touch any1. 🤦🏻‍♀️

olive
2d ago

No matter what he did (just politics anyway) you had no right to do that. And for crying out loud, can’t they find a better photo of him?? 🤦‍♀️

John Scipio
2d ago

misleading....he was slapped in the back...not slapped as the report title reads...

