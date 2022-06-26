ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Alligator dragged person into pond during fatal South Carolina attack

By Braley Dodson, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RlCVT_0gMnnlXE00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. ( WBTW ) — A person has died following an alligator attack near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Late Friday morning, Horry County crews were called to a neighborhood just outside Myrtle Beach for a water rescue, officials say.

Crews were told an alligator “had taken hold” of a person and went into a retention pond. The unidentified person had been near the retention pond when the attack happened.

Authorities were able to remove the person’s body from the pond. The person’s identity has not been released, and a cause of death has not been announced.

Mom of 2 dies in ‘catastrophic accident’ in Carolina mountains, officials say

After the alligator was removed from the water, a biologist with the South Carolina Department of National Resources and its contracted alligator removal service decided to humanely euthanize it on site.

Earlier this month, Florida authorities say an alligator – or alligators – fatally attacked a man that police believe had entered a lake while searching for frisbees. The man likely suffered a gruesome death, authorities tell Nexstar’s WFLA, adding “he was ​observed to be missing three limbs.”

Two alligators were removed from the area, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife officials, but no evidence was found during the field necropsy. They noted it’s likely the alligator or alligators involved in the attack are still in the park’s lake .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Person threatening suicide on the beach shoots themselves in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A person threatening suicide on the beach Monday shot themselves in Myrtle Beach. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said they responded to the area of Beach Place around 5:30 p.m. to a person on the beach with a weapon threatening suicide. While officers were...
wfxb.com

North Carolina Man Drowns in Myrtle Beach

A 33 year old man from North Carolina drowned Sunday in Myrtle Beach. Roosevelt Robinson of Raeford died at a local hospital after being pulled from the water near 22nd Avenue South around noon. No additional information is currently available but Myrtle Beach Police are investigating.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Police: Customer at Myrtle Beach restaurant shows off knife, mentions killing people

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A customer at a Myrtle Beach restaurant recently brought a knife to show off and mentioned knowing people with assault rifles. According to a report, the man went to 1229 Shine in the Market Common on Monday acting strangely and appearing intoxicated. The man ordered food and was waiting at the bar when he took out a knife around eight to 10 inches in length and put it on the bar showing other customers.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Horry County, SC
State
Florida State
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
wanderwisdom.com

5 Tricks to Avoid Falling for in Myrtle Beach

Dani is a writer and actress who loves to learn and share tips and information to help others. She lives in Myrtle Beach, SC. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is one of the best places to take your summer vacation. It's beautiful and there is a lot to do. However, as a tourist, a lot of businesses bank on you not knowing certain things. Here are five of those mysteries that will help you save both time and money while you're here.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abccolumbia.com

Woman killed by alligator outside Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY (WPDE)– Horry County police are working a death investigation in which an alligator killed a community member. Around 11:45 a.m. Friday, crews responded to a water rescue call outside of Myrtle Beach. Police and fire officials were able to determine an alligator had taken hold of a neighbor and retreated into a nearby retention pond.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#The Pond#Nexstar#Wfla#Florida Fish
WBTW News13

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Tuesday night in a crash involving a motorcycle on River Oaks Drive near Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened about 9:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of River Oaks Drive, Horry County Fire Rescue said. The motorcycle was traveling north […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Lanes closed following crash involving moped in Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are closed following a crash involving a moped in Myrtle Beach Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:12 a.m. to the area of Dick Pond Road and Strand Drive. Crews added no one is being taken to...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBF

Myrtle Beach police increase presence on beach after incident

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - There will be more Myrtle Beach police officers in part of Myrtle beach this evening. The Myrtle Beach Police Department says around 5:30 p.m. a person with a weapon made threats to harm themself near Beach Place. Officers say the person acted on the threats...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

When to see the Fourth of July Salute From the Shore in Myrtle Beach

A group of F-16 fighter jets and C-17 cargo planes will fly along the South Carolina coast as part of the 13th annual Salute From the Shore on the Fourth of July. The annual flyover along the coast is thanks to the nonprofit Salute From the Shore, which was founded for the purpose of honoring the armed forced on Independence Day.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

North Myrtle Beach woman prepares for Ms. Senior America pageant

A North Myrtle Beach woman is headed to Pennsylvania this fall to continue her love for pageantry at age 63. Dreisa Jordan Sherrill, Ms. South Carolina Senior America 2022, is preparing to compete for the national title of Ms. Senior America in September. Equipped with her vocal and dance skills, congeniality and experience in all aspects of pageantry, Sherrill hopes to show the judges “the best me I can be.”
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wach.com

3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Sunday morning in South Carolina

LUGOFF-ELGIN, S.C. — A 3.4 magnitude earthquake Sunday morning around 1:32 a.m. is the 33rd and strongest quake to hit northeast of Columbia since Christmas 2021. People have reported feeling the earthquake from Aiken to Florence, SC and Charlotte, NC. There were two other earthquakes part of this swarm...
COLUMBIA, SC
wfxb.com

Myrtle Beach Parking Rates to Increase on July 1st

New parking meter rates go into effect in Myrtle Beach this Friday. New rates are as follows:. Where the old rate was $1.50 an hour for parking, the new rate is $2 per hour. Where the rate was either $1.75 or $2 per hour for parking, the new rate is $3 per hour.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Road closures in Myrtle Beach start Monday for construction

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Starting on Monday, three roads will be closed for construction in Myrtle Beach. According to a Facebook post from the city, the roads that will be closed throughout the week for milling and paving include:. Sessions Street - from Highway 15 to the end.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy