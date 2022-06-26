Look: NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan Phone Call

The Los Angeles Lakers can breathe a sigh of relief as the Boston Celtics fell to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals. The Lakers just endured their worst season ever when you consider the talent on the roster and the championship expectations heading into the 2021-22 season, so a Celtics title would have been an absolute disaster. Instead, the two iconic franchises remain tied with 17 championships apiece and both squads will look to break the deadlock again during the 2022-23 season.

