PHOTOS: Guardians vs. Red Sox, June 26, 2022

The grass isn’t always greener on the other side. Which three Boston Red Sox from last year’s squad are struggling in 2022?. When it comes to the Boston Red Sox, few would have predicted that Alex Cora’s bunch would have made it to the American League Championship Series in 2021. But Boston defied the odds and fell just short to eventual AL Champion Houston Astros.
A former Red Sox pitcher could be one of their top targets. The Red Sox’ June surge might force chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom no choice but to be buyers ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline. Boston is 18-4 so far in June and is in the midst...
The Boston Red Sox did not include Bobby Dalbec in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Dalbec will sit out Sunday's game while Franchy Cordero takes over at first base and bats seventh against Guardians right-hander Aaron Civale. Dalbec's 2022 hasn't quite gone as planned, with the...
Boston Red Sox (41-31, second in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (36-31, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rich Hill (3-4, 4.50 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (2-3, 7.25 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -114, Guardians -105; over/under...
Boston Red Sox (42-32, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (41-32, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (6-1, 2.34 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (4-2, 3.08 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -140, Red...
After Connor Seabold's performance against the Toronto Blue Jays in his second Major League start, the Red Sox optioned him back to the Triple-A WooSox. Seabold pitched 4.2 innings and gave up seven runs (three homers) on nine hits. He also had one walk in the 7-2 loss that broke the Red Sox' impressive seven-game winning streak. On the positive side, Seabold managed to strike out seven Blue Jays batters and caused Toronto players to swing and miss 21 times, the most by a Red Sox starter this year.
By STEVE HERRICK Associated PressCLEVELAND (AP) — Trevor Story drove in two runs to reach 500 career RBIs, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez each had three hits and the Boston Red Sox defeated the Cleveland Guardians 8-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep that extended their winning streak to seven.Boston had 15 hits and drew 11 walks, its highest total since May 2019. The Red Sox have won 11 of 13 and are 19-4 in June, improving to a season-high 11 games over .500 at 42-31."It's not easy to do," Boston manager Alex Cora said of the sweep. "We're good...
Connor Seabold's second career big-league outing caught the attention of a former Cy Young award winner. Ex-Boston Red Sox southpaw David Price tuned in for Seabold's start Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays. The 26-year-old prospect didn't have the performance he hoped for as he allowed seven runs on nine hits in 4.2 innings. Still, Price came away impressed with what he watched.
The Boston Red Sox are the hottest team in baseball as they head into Canada to face the Toronto Blue Jays for the start of a three-game series. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with a Red Sox-Blue Jays prediction and pick. The Red Sox are 42-31...
The Red Sox lost to the Blue Jays on Monday night, 7-2. Boston will face Toronto again this evening at 7:07 p.m. Alex Cora’s thoughts on the Red Sox pitching staff: Despite enduring a stretch of the season in which the Red Sox have missed starting pitchers Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock (not to mention ace Chris Sale, who has yet to pitch for Boston in 2022), Alex Cora’s team is 19-5 in the month of June.
