PHOTOS: Guardians vs. Red Sox, June 26, 2022

By STEVE HERRICK Associated PressCLEVELAND (AP) — Trevor Story drove in two runs to reach 500 career RBIs, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez each had three hits and the Boston Red Sox defeated the Cleveland Guardians 8-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep that extended their winning streak to seven.Boston had 15 hits and drew 11 walks, its highest total since May 2019. The Red Sox have won 11 of 13 and are 19-4 in June, improving to a season-high 11 games over .500 at 42-31."It's not easy to do," Boston manager Alex Cora said of the sweep. "We're good...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO