Bike the U.S. for MS makes a stop in Pittsburg

Pittsburg, KS. – Cyclists raising money and awareness for Multiple Sclerosis today made a stop in Pittsburg.

‘Bike the U.S. for MS’ is made up of fifteen cyclists who will travel from Yorktown, VA to San Francisco, CA over the span of 3,785 miles each year.

The group says they are raising money and awareness for MS, which is a disease where the immune system attacks and eats away at the protective covering of the nerves.

“You know, riding through the heat is hard, but a good morning for someone with MS is them getting up and making it to the bathroom without having an accident,” said Cyclist Brad Gilmore. “The fact that they are struggling so hard to just do daily activities makes me think, why can’t I just climb this mountain biking and I just ride through this heat?”

