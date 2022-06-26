As Iowa reacts to major US abortion ruling, what's next?

Good morning.

In one of its most closely watched cases in years, the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday ruled that Americans no longer have a constitutional right to abortion.

The decision overturned decades of precedent that have protected abortion rights.

Around the country, the focus on abortion will turn to state legislatures in places like Iowa, where lawmakers now have new freedoms to restrict or outlaw the procedure.

Abortion remains legal in Iowa until 20 weeks of pregnancy. The state forbids it after that, with exceptions only to save the life of the mother. But Friday's decision — coupled with last week's Iowa Supreme Court decision on abortion — could open the door for more restrictions in the future.

In today's newsletter, we have more coverage of the decision and what it means for Iowa:

This is statehouse reporter Ian Richardson, and my colleagues and I plan to continue to cover this story in the coming days. Have thoughts or questions on the ruling? You can reach me at irichardson@registermedia.com.

And you can encourage your friends to subscribe to this newsletter here to stay up on the latest.