Iowa State

As Iowa reacts to major US abortion ruling, what's next?

By Ian Richardson, Des Moines Register
 2 days ago
Good morning.

In one of its most closely watched cases in years, the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday ruled that Americans no longer have a constitutional right to abortion.

The decision overturned decades of precedent that have protected abortion rights.

Around the country, the focus on abortion will turn to state legislatures in places like Iowa, where lawmakers now have new freedoms to restrict or outlaw the procedure.

Abortion remains legal in Iowa until 20 weeks of pregnancy. The state forbids it after that, with exceptions only to save the life of the mother. But Friday's decision — coupled with last week's Iowa Supreme Court decision on abortion — could open the door for more restrictions in the future.

In today's newsletter, we have more coverage of the decision and what it means for Iowa:

This is statehouse reporter Ian Richardson, and my colleagues and I plan to continue to cover this story in the coming days. Have thoughts or questions on the ruling? You can reach me at irichardson@registermedia.com.

And you can encourage your friends to subscribe to this newsletter here to stay up on the latest.

Comments / 6

Joseph Holding
2d ago

it's time for men and women to be more responsible for their actions, if you're going to play, you're going to pay, you have a choice instead of the mentality of, Oh I'll deal with it later.

Reply(1)
2
Brooke Wilkerson
1d ago

I'm ashamed that I live in a state that allows us to still kill a living being up to 20 weeks...that's 5 months that's over half the pregnancy term! its disturbing and sickens me to the core! abortion should be illegal everywhere period!

Reply
2
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin’s disappearing Democrats

It’s probably just as well that my parents and grandpa are in heaven, sipping whatever nectar they serve there, because they wouldn’t be happy with the state of politics today. Our two-flat, working-class home in Green Bay was union proud, with railroad man grandpa upstairs, my dad the union electrician and mom the Roosevelt Democrat […] The post Wisconsin’s disappearing Democrats appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
WOWT

New abortion restrictions to start in Iowa next month

6 News exclusive DC bureau caught up with Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon and his first thoughts on today's Supreme Court decision. Deeply held beliefs on both sides of the issue are leading to demonstrations across the country. Updated: 24 hours ago. Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has made its...
bleedingheartland.com

Republicans want to kill us. Democrats need to talk about it

C.J. Petersen chairs the Iowa Democratic Party’s Stonewall Caucus. When my husband and I walk into a restaurant in rural Iowa and sit down, nobody assumes there’s something going on between us. I’m a heavyset, cisgender white guy with a beard. More than once, people have assumed we were brothers or–to my chagrin–that I was his father (only six years separate us, by the way, but at 32, I’m blessed by genetics with salt-and-pepper hair).
IOWA STATE
