Driver killed, passenger injured in Stephenson County rollover

STEPHENSON COUNTY — The driver of a vehicle was killed and a passenger from the same vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment after an early morning rollover in Stephenson County.

Sheriff's deputies were called about 12:45 a.m. Sunday to respond to a single-vehicle rollover crash in the area of U.S. 20 and Rink Road. They arrived to find a vehicle on its roof about a half mile west of Rink Road.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at Freeport Memorial Hospital. The passenger also was taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital.

The names of the two individuals involved in the car were not released pending notification of family.

