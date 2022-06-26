A taste of the Mediterranean in Taunton

Good morning, readers! It’s the start of a new week, and the end of a month. Can you believe how quickly this month flew by?

Before we move on, let’s check out what happened locally this past week. Fall River residents George Tambasidis and Olta Joxhe are the owners of the new Grilla Greek Kouzina, and their menu features recipes from Stavroula Vantsouris, Tambasidis' grandmother. We got a peek inside their new place. We also celebrated the Taunton High baseball team’s title win, kept up with changes in Berkley town government, covered the wildlife situation in Middleboro, and much more. Check out what you may have missed right here.

Weather

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy -- go to tauntongazette.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Check out all these stories and more at tauntongazette.com.