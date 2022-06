On Saturday, the Houston Astros no-hit the New York Yankees. On Sunday, they nearly did it again. Giancarlo Stanton homered against Houston’s José Urquidy with one out in the seventh inning, ending the New York Yankees’ hitless drought at 16 1/3 innings and spoiling the Astros’ efforts to throw a second consecutive no-hitter in the Bronx.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO