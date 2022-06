RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 10,000 cars are stolen annually in Virginia. That’s why several police departments, including Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield, are joining forces to curb thefts. All these agencies say they’ve seen an uptick in car thefts, and most of the time, people steal these cars with the keys inside.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO