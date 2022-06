In this update, the sisters of one of the teens killed in a crash over the weekend in Brimfield are speaking exclusively with Western Mass News, officials say this is the deadliest time of year for teen drivers, and the congressional select committee investigating the January 6th Capitol insurrection is holding a surprise public hearing this afternoon. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.

BRIMFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO