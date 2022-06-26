ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center, IA

Redemption centers welcome new bottle bill

By Randy Paulson rpaulson@nwestiowa.com
nwestiowa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREGIONAL—A penny in 2022 does not go nearly as far as it did in 1979, which is why David Brommer was pleased to see a recent update to the state’s bottle and can redemption law. “It’s definitely a good outcome for something that’s been needed for a...

www.nwestiowa.com

Comments / 3

Related
I-Rock 93.5

Mini-Nope Rope: Look Out For Jumping Worms in Iowa This Summer

The jumping worm has been spotted in several Iowa counties and it's a destructive thing that you're asked to dispose of if you encounter it. I always love when nature takes an already gross-enough bug and adds a skill to it and that's what we have with the jumping worm in Iowa. As KCCI reports, they're a type of earthworm and they get that name because they jump and wriggle very violently when you find them.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux Center, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux Center, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
more1049.com

City of Spencer Planning To Spray For Mosquitoes

Spencer, IA (KICD) — The City of Spencer has decided to spray for mosquitos this year. Public Works Director Mark White says new equipment was purchased prior to last summer, but wasn’t used in 2021. White says the city has also changed to a new product that is...
nwestiowa.com

Dog-gone red tape

ORANGE CITY—The Taylor family had already been through a lot when an administrative backlog threatened to separate them from their beloved dog, Indie. The family — Indie included — is now together in Orange City, but for the last five years, Elli and Ian Taylor had been living in Indonesia and teaching at a prestigious Christian international school, Sekolah Pelita Harapan, in Jakarta.
ORANGE CITY, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Awards Iowa Health Grant Program $2.45 Million

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Reynolds is awarding the Iowa Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Grant Program $2.45 Million. "In recognition that the health care field remains at the top of the list of Iowa’s current job openings, today’s announcement represents an innovative opportunity to build and train our future healthcare workforce," says Governor Reynolds.
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Days, hours for Sioux Center fireworks

SIOUX CENTER—Use of fireworks will be allowed in Sioux Center 9 a.m.-10 p.m. through July 8 and 9 a.m.-11 p.m. July 4. This also includes the Saturdays and Sundays immediately preceding and following July 4. Sioux Center police chief Mike Halma is asking residents to be safe, use common...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
nwestiowa.com

Wagner: It was what we didn’t know that counted!

A HISTORY OF THE WAGNER FAMILY PUBLISHING BUSINESS. The N’West Iowa REVIEW and The Golden Shopper will celebrate significant anniversaries this year. The REVIEW will mark its 50th birthday July 2 and The Golden Shopper its 60th birthday Oct. 3. Excuse me if I make too much of this,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux City Journal

In Sioux City stop: Deidre DeJear, Democratic nominee for governor, slams Reynolds for making life difficult for everyday Iowans, promises to problem solve

SIOUX CITY -- For every attack Deidre DeJear had for Gov. Kim Reynolds during a Tuesday morning event with the Siouxland Progressive Women's group, the Iowa Democratic Party's nominee for governor also made attempts to bolster a feeling of solidarity. "We have the ability to look people eye-to-eye and see...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

What is the Best City to Celebrate July 4th in Iowa?

What is up with Wallet Hub and this disrespectful list they have floating around the internet? They've put together a list of the best and worst places for the 4th of July celebrations. Are you noticing what I'm noticing on this map? There's not a single city/town in Iowa that cracked the top 100!
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Bottles#Iowa Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Brommer Sanitation#Senate File#Reynolds
KCCI.com

Gov. Reynolds announces legal actions regarding abortion in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday two legal actions following theU.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. I will do whatever it takes to defend the most important freedom there is: the right to life." Reynolds said she will urge the Iowa Supreme...
IOWA STATE
hot1047.com

[UPDATE] Truck Strikes Protestors In Iowa

After news broke of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe Vs. Wade early on Friday morning, protests started popping up all across the country. One protest in Cedar Rapids, Iowa took a dangerous turn on Friday evening. A few hours after the decision went public, various pro-choice organizers started...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Five bicycle trail projects get funding boost from State of Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Five bicycle trail projects in Siouxland are getting a boost from the State of Iowa. Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) announced$16.5 million in grant fundingfor the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100 million program, announced in April, invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
ourquadcities.com

High prices slash gasoline use in Iowa by 7%

DES MOINES, Iowa — With the rising gas prices and inflation we’ve seen it’s caused Iowans to put the brakes on driving so much. According to the firm Quote Wizard, fuel consumption is down in Iowa by 7% since last October. Iowans are now using 3.3 million gallons of gas a day. The drop in consumption amounts to 266,000 gallons fewer per day by drivers in the state.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's neighboring states prepare for influx of patients seeking

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosWhile abortion access remains the same in Iowa for now, neighboring states are preparing for an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: States where abortions are protected are expecting scheduling challenges and difficulties getting people timely appointments.If Iowa's Republican trifecta passes legislation to ban abortions, Iowans will be joining thousands of others who will have to travel to blue states for the procedure.State of play: Illinois and Minnesota abortion providers are preparing for a surge of patients as they're likely to become islands in the Midwest.Minnesota expects a 10-25% influx of patients, while Planned Parenthood Illinois expects out-of-state patients to double or triple to about 20,000 to 30,000 patients, according to Business Insider.In Illinois, clinics are trying to prepare for the influx by hiring doctors from states where the procedure is no longer allowed.Of note: It's already become illegal in neighboring South Dakota. Western Iowans living close to the border can no longer seek the procedure at a clinic in Sioux Falls.What's next: Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns that Governor Kim Reynolds will call for a special session centering on abortion.
IOWA STATE
Mix 97-3

Where is South Dakota’s Governor? Making National TV Appearances

It's no secret that South Dakota has been receiving a lot of positive as well as negative publicity on national television programs. This also means more eyes have been watching the state of "Great Faces, Great Places." South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is part of the reason why the state is garnering so much attention.

Comments / 0

Community Policy