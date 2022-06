N. WALPOLE, N.H. โ€“ Gilbert โ€œGibbyโ€ Elwin Gay, of North Walpole, passed away on June 9, 2022, surrounded by his three children who loved him dearly. He was 86 years old. He was born in Bellows Falls on March 22, 1936, along with his twin sister, Gloria, to Marguerite (Harrington) and Robert L. Gay Sr. He attended school in Gageville and was a 1955 graduate of Bellows Falls High School. Gibby served in the U.S. Air Force, which included a tour in Korea.

