BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

By Tamantha Gunn
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 BET Awards are here and some of your favorite celebrities have arrived to the red carpet in their best looks, including Diddy, Megan Thee Stallion, Chlöe, Lizzo, Latto, Giveon, Kirk Franklin, Jack Harlow and more. While they're all fashion...

Footwear News

Worst Dressed at BET Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The BET Awards is a celebration of Black culture and excellence, which makes the award show an all-out style event for the biggest names in Black entertainment. While the BET Awards red carpet is always graced with incredible fashion statements, not all the looks make the mark — at least when it comes to the critical eye of Twitter. While Lizzo, Chloe Bailey, and Taraji P. Henson had some of the most-loved looks of the night, these show-stopping outfits weren’t enough to keep attention off some of the more polarizing looks of the night. From...
Harper's Bazaar

All the Looks from the 2022 BET Awards

The BET Awards took place Sunday, June 26, in Los Angeles's Microsoft Theater. The annual awards show—established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network—celebrates African Americans in music, acting, and other fields of entertainment. Lizzo kicked off the show, hosted by Taraji P. Henson—who had at least...
Page Six

Mariah Carey steps out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in sparkling dress

This diva has “Big (Pride) Energy.” Mariah Carey stepped out in sequins on Monday for a date night with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. The pop icon, 53, and her dancer beau, 39, hit a screening of the gay rom-com “Bros,” with Carey (who hosted the event) showing her support in a sparkling black minidress adorned with the movie’s title. She paired her on-theme LBD with a rainbow-striped sequined jacket, sheer black tights and 6-inch Christian Louboutin heels ($1,395). Tanaka opted for a more casual ensemble, wearing a Gucci leather varsity jacket, light-wash jeans and white sneakers.  The “Heartbreaker” songstress — who’s famous for sporting glittering gowns in hot tubs, snowstorms and even on fast food runs — also posted an Instagram Reel ahead of the screening, smiling in a purple sequined Tom Ford racerback dress ($2,600) and yet another pair of towering stilettos. Carey and Tanaka met when he was a backup dancer on her 2006 Adventures of Mimi Tour, and they got together in 2016, following the musician’s split from billionaire James Packer. They’ve been dating on and off ever since. Out September 30, “Bros” stars and was co-written by comedian Billy Eichner, and is the first major studio film to feature an all-LGBTQIA+ principal cast.
StyleCaster

Khloé Is Officially Dating Despite Claiming She’s Not Seeing a ‘Soul’—Here’s Her New Boyfriend

Click here to read the full article. A quick update? Khloé Kardashian’s dating rumors are circulating after she denied that she’s seeing anyone. People reported that The Kardashians star may be seeing someone new after someone close to her introduced them. According to a People report on June 20, 2022, Khloé is seeing a private equity investor that she met through her sister Kim. A source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that the two met at a dinner and instantly hit it off. Khloé is reportedly “feeling good” about the relationship though it’s in its “early stages.” On...
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Claps Back At Troll Who Says Kulture, 3, Has Autism: ‘Ya’ll Have To Diagnose Her With Something’

Cardi B. proved she’s a proud mama bear that’s ready to protect her cubs at a moment’s notice. The “Bodak Yellow” singer fired back at a Twitter troll on Friday, June 24 after the online critic said her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, was autistic in a since-deleted tweet. Cardi, who shares Kulture and 9-month-old son Wave with rapper Offset, replied, “My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit something. Go play in traffic bitch.”
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Appears To Give Kylie Jenner Side-Eye In Front of Travis Scott: Pics

Tristan Thompson, 31, was captured looking over at Kylie Jenner, 24, during a recent Kardashian event. The former boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian, 37, gave the makeup mogul some serious side eye while standing beside her and in back of her beau Travis Scott, 31, in new photos taken outside at the Father’s Day gathering. She didn’t seem to notice as she stared straight ahead but it definitely made for some good snapshots!
Complex

Here Are the Winners of the 2022 BET Awards

On Sunday, the winners for the 2022 BET Awards were unveiled during a broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with host Taraji P. Henson. Doja Cat led the nominees with six nods, Drake and Ari Lennox both scored four nominations each, and an extensive list of artists garnered three nods, including Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Future, Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Chlöe, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Mary J. Blige, and Tems.
whowhatwear

BET Awards Red Carpet: The Most Unforgettable Looks

The BET Awards are kicking off today in Los Angeles, California, starting the summer with a bang. The ceremony, which Taraji P. Henson is hosting, will include a roster of exciting performances, and Sean "Diddy" Combs is receiving the night's top honor, a Lifetime Achievement Award. But as memorable as the performances are, it's not the only thing worth scoping out. The award show is known to bring out the best celebrity fashion moments, and anything goes. So far, Lizzo showed up in sequin custom Gucci gown, and Henson dazzled in Tom Ford. Below, we combed through all of the red carpet looks for the most unforgettable ones of the night. Keep scrolling to see them all.
WWD

Mariah Carey Makes Surprise BET Awards Performance in Dolce & Gabbana Gown With Gold Trim

Click here to read the full article. Mariah Carey guarantees a high note. The 53-year-old pop star made a surprise appearance at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 26, gracing the show with her signature style and iconic whistle notes. The singer performed during the live telecast with 23-year-old rapper Latto, who is nominated for Best New Artist. During the surprise appearance, which came at the end of Latto’s Best New Artist performance, Carey emerged onstage behind a backlit screen, which showed the audience only her silhouette. After hitting one of her signature high notes, the star revealed...
People

BET Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners!

Doja Cat was the most-nominated artist with nods in six categories ahead of the award show. The BET Awards honors the performances in music, film, television and sports that've made the biggest impact on culture over the past year, and the 22nd annual ceremony was no exception. Held Sunday night...
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Shares Video Hugging Dreka Gates At Autograph Signing After Breakup Rumours

The hip-hop community was recently saddened by rumours of a Kevin and Dreka Gates breakup, which the Louisana rapper seemingly confirmed in his "Super General" freestyle. The "2 Phones" hitmaker has been spotted spending time with Love & Hip-Hop's Jojo Zarur (and even recently admitted that he would "drink Beyoncé's piss"), but at a recent autograph signing following last Friday's Khaza arrival, he and his longtime partner looked as loved up as ever along with their two children.
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Just Confirmed He’s Expecting More Kids With One of His Baby Mamas This Year

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
PopSugar

From Diddy to Brandy, Check Out the Best Performances From the 2022 BET Awards

The 2022 BET Awards went down at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, and it was a night full of memorable performances and impactful moments. Lizzo opened the show by delivering a dazzling performance of her hit "About Damn Time," followed by Jack Harlow, who performed "Poison" with Lil Wayne before bringing out Brandy for "First Class." Their epic performance even had Brandy's brother, Ray J, dancing in the audience.
