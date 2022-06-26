ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

One person found dead after car goes into canal near West Palm Beach

By Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago
One person died Sunday afternoon when a car went into a canal near West Palm Beach, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue officials said.

Firefighters responded at about 1 p.m. to the intersection of Southern Boulevard and Congress Avenue. Arriving crews reported one vehicle fully submerged in the canal.

Divers entered the water and located one person. Paramedics confirmed that the person had died.

The scene was turned over to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. No other details were immediately available.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

