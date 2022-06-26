One person found dead after car goes into canal near West Palm Beach

One person died Sunday afternoon when a car went into a canal near West Palm Beach, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue officials said.

Firefighters responded at about 1 p.m. to the intersection of Southern Boulevard and Congress Avenue. Arriving crews reported one vehicle fully submerged in the canal.

Divers entered the water and located one person. Paramedics confirmed that the person had died.

The scene was turned over to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. No other details were immediately available.

