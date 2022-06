Local Democratic and Republican voters on Tuesday cast their ballots for the candidate they hope will win the governor's office in November. Seven gubernatorial candidates are running in the primary. Among the Democrats, Gov. Kathy Hochul is facing U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. While the Republican race is between former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, U.S. Rep Lee Zeldin, businessman Harry Wilson, and Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

