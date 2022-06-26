ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burleson arrest 6 in connection with shooting that left 1 dead

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Burleson police arrested six suspects on Sunday in connection with several offenses that left one dead and three injured on Friday, June 24. City officials...

fox4news.com

5-year-old Dallas boy found dead; mother arrested

DALLAS - A Dallas woman is facing charges for the death of her young son. Police arrested 26-year-old Tiffany Williams Tuesday morning after being called about an injured child at a home in South Dallas. Paramedics found 5-year-old Zamaurian Kizziee already dead and said he had signs of trauma on...
CBS DFW

Richardson Starbucks shooting suspect Tranisa Watts indicted

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Richardson police have charged Tranisa Watts with the capital murder of her ex-boyfriend's mother.At 7:12 p.m. April 18, police responded to the parking lot of the Starbucks located at 4151 Renner Rd. after receiving reports of a shooting.Watts, 23, was apprehended after the first officer on scene spotted her attempting to leave the location with a child. Additional responding officers found 52-year-old Kentoria Nicole Edwards shot and immediately began life saving measures, police said. Edwards was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The 3-year-old child was unharmed and no one at the business was injured by the gunfire, officials said.The resulting investigation determined Edwards was the grandmother of Watts' child and had full custody. Officials say Watts had asked to see her child and Edwards agreed to meet her at the Starbucks where she was later killed.Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800.
wbap.com

Burleson: Woman Fatally Caught in Crosshairs of Shootout on Busy Highway

Burleson, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Burleson Police arrested six people in connection with a shooting incident that left an innocent woman dead with a gunshot wound to the head.. Police say the suspects were engaged in unspecified illegal activities that killed 64-year old Kathryn Ann Bryan who was driving along the busy Wilshire Blvd and I-35W around 6pm Friday when she was fatally shot in the head.
CBS DFW

Suspected drunk driver kills 22-year-old man, Arlington police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A 22-year-old man died after a crash caused by a suspected drunk driver Sunday morning, Arlington police say.At approximately 9:49 a.m. June 26, police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of S. Collins Street and E. Arbrook Boulevard. According to witnesses, a 2007 BMW Model 328i was traveling eastbound along E. Arbrook Boulevard at a "high rate of speed" when it ran a red light and struck a 2008 Ford Focus that was passing through the intersection. Police said the impact of the crash caused the Focus to roll on its side.The driver of the Focus was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.The driver of the BMW, 23-year-old Bryan Lizarzaburo Penafiel, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Officers believe he was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Once cleared by medical staff, Penafiel will be booked into the Arlington City Jail and charged with intoxication manslaughter.
fox4news.com

Woman shot while driving through Burleson, 6 arrested

BURLESON, Texas - Police in Johnson County arrested six people after an innocent woman was shot and killed while driving. The Friday night shooting claimed the life of 64-year-old Kathryn Bryan of Arlington. Police said she was simply driving on Wilshire Boulevard when she was struck by a bullet. She...
KWTX

Authorities looking for missing North Texas girl

FT. WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - Ft. Worth police authorities are asking if anyone has seen a missing girl, Alyssia Serranto, 11. Alyssia was last seen wearing a black shirt with candy canes on the front, blue pants with white speckled paint design. Police say she has brown hair and brown...
fox4news.com

Arlington ministry student killed by alleged drunk driver

ARLINGTON, Texas - A young man who was studying for the ministry and on his way to church to deliver a sermon died because Arlington police say someone else was driving drunk at 10 a.m. Keymon Jones' family was expecting him to pick them up for church Sunday morning, but...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Driver Faces Intoxication Manslaughter Charge After Fatal Arlington Crash

A man is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge following a fatal crash in Arlington on Sunday. According to Arlington Police, the crash took place a little before 10 a.m. at the intersection of S. Collins Street and E. Arbrook Boulevard. Witnesses told police the driver of a BMW, identified by...
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police respond to three incidents overnight

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police responded to several crimes across the city that took place overnight on Saturday, June 25 through Sunday, June 26.At about 11:52 p.m. Saturday evening, West division officers responded to a major accident call at the intersection of Calmont Avenue and Las Vegas Trail. Police said a victim was struck by a vehicle as they crossed the street. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition, and traffic detectives are investigating.Eight minutes later at midnight, officers in the East Division were dispatched to 4500 Emerson Street in response to a shooting call. When they arrived, officers located a victim who had been shot six times. Their injuries were not life-threatening, and they were taken to a nearby hospital. Police have detained a suspect.Finally, at 12:35 a.m. on Sunday morning, West division units responded to a residence in the 8700 block of Las Vegas Trail in response to a cutting call. A man had been cut during a robbery at his apartment. An ambulance was sent to the scene and treated then released the victim. Detectives continue to investigate.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Arrested in Death of 5-Year-Old Dallas Boy

A woman was arrested late Monday in the death of a 5-year-old boy whose body was found at a home in South Dallas. In a statement, Dallas police said 26-year-old Tiffany Williams was charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury. Her relationship with the child was not immediately released by police.
