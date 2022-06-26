ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

'Elvis' scores a hit at the box office

By Erin Munz, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago
Good morning!

This is Features and Business Editor Erin Munz, and you're reading the Daily Briefing, our one-stop digital shop for the best Memphis stories from our award-winning Commercial Appeal team.

Baz Luhrmann's long-awaited "Elvis" biopic hit theaters over the weekend, bringing in an estimated $30.5 million. (The rock 'n' roll epic was essentially in a weekend box-office tie with "Top Gun: Maverick," according to Sunday's unofficial tally.)

John Beifuss recently talked with Luhrmann about everything from why he wanted to make a movie about Elvis to his "grids of everything Elvis said." (Yes, we're talking transcriptions of everything Elvis ever said on record.) You can read that story here. John also compiled a list of 10 Memphis moments to look for in the movie, from Beale Street to Graceland to Russwood Park. (Let us know what some of your favorite movie moments were on Twitter, at @GoMemphis.)

A couple other things to know as you start your Monday morning:

Independence Day isn't until next Monday, but the Fourth of July festivities start this week. Niki Scheinberg offers readers a guide to all the fireworks and other holiday events planned in Memphis and DeSoto County.

The Commercial Appeal's annual Top Workplaces program is underway. If you work at a great place, we want to hear from you. You can find out more about how Top Workplaces works here.

If you're a fan of food news in Memphis — from recipes to new restaurants — make sure to sign up for our Eat Drink Memphis newsletter. You can do that here.

Thanks for reading The Commercial Appeal! Your support powers our ability to do important journalism. If you are not yet a subscriber, please consider becoming one. You can find the best deals at this site.

