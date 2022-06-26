ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Do! Abilene This Week, June 27-July 3, 2022

By Staff report
The Abilene Reporter-News
 2 days ago

TUESDAY, JUNE 28

Texas Cowboy Reunion

STAMFORD — The 92nd annual Texas Cowboy Reunion will open at 9 a.m. at the Texas Cowboy Reunion rodeo grounds. A preview party and art sale with live music by Jake Hooker & The Outsiders will begin at 6 p.m. For ticket information, go to texascowboyreunion.com.

Business workshop

Texas Tech Small Business Development Center Abilene will conduct a workshop, “How to Start a Small Business,” from 2-3 p.m. in the Texas Tech Training Center, 749 Gateway St., Suite 301. To make a reservation, call 325-670-0300.

Square dance workshop

TYE — The Wagon Wheel Squares will conduct a square dance workshop at 6 p.m. at the Wagon Wheel. Tracey Dowell will be the caller.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

Fire recovery

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will conduct a workshop for people affected by the Mesquite Heat Fire from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Taylor County Extension Office, 1982 Lytle Way. To register, or for information, call 325-672-6048.

Texas Cowboy Reunion

STAMFORD — The 92nd annual Texas Cowboy Reunion will continue at 9 a.m. at the Texas Cowboy Reunion rodeo grounds. A concert by Jody Nix & The Texas Cowboys will begin at 9:30 p.m. For ticket information, go to texascowboyreunion.com.

THURSDAY, JUNE 30

Texas Cowboy Reunion

STAMFORD — The 92nd annual Texas Cowboy Reunion will continue at 8 a.m. at the Texas Cowboy Reunion rodeo grounds. A concert and dance featuring Dylan Wheeler and Colton Rice will begin at 9:30 p.m. For ticket information, go to texascowboyreunion.com.

Make Your Mark Gala

The Make Your Mark Gala, benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters in honor of the life of Mark Rogers, will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. Sixth St. A dinner will be served, with an auction and live entertainment. For tickets or information, go to MakeYourMarkGala.com.

Nights at the NCCIL

Cliff Wilke will present an art program inspired by Walter Wick, "Nights at the NCCIL," at 6 p.m. at the National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St. Tickets are $40, and include art supplies, two drink tickets and snacks. For tickets, go to nccil.org.

FRIDAY, JULY 1

Texas Cowboy Reunion

STAMFORD — The 92nd annual Texas Cowboy Reunion will continue at 8 a.m. at the Texas Cowboy Reunion rodeo grounds in Stamford. A concert and dance featuring William Clark Green and Slade Coulter will begin at 9:30 p.m. For ticket information, go to texascowboyreunion.com.

Movie at the library

A free showing of "Moana" will begin at 3 p.m. at the Abilene Public Library, 202 Cedar St.

Sea tales

As a part of the Abilene Public Library's "Sea Tales" program, a showing of the documentary "Aliens of the Deep" will begin at 4 p.m. at the South Branch Library in the Mall of Abilene.

Fourth of July celebration

CISCO — The Cisco Chamber of Commerce will conduct a Fourth of July celebration at 6:30 p.m. at 1300 Front St., behind Cisco High School. A fireworks show will begin at dark, and food trucks will be available.

'Hello, Dolly!'

A production of the musical "Hello, Dolly!" Will be presented at 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St. Tickets start at $12. For tickets or information, go to paramountabilene.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

Texas Cowboy Reunion

STAMFORD — The 92nd annual Texas Cowboy Reunion will continue at 8 a.m. at the Texas Cowboy Reunion rodeo grounds. Events include a fiddling contest at 11 a.m., cowboy symposium at 1:30 p.m. and a concert and dance featuring Giovannie and The Hired Guns and Holt Jones at 9:30 p.m. For ticket information, go to texascowboyreunion.com.

Independence Day celebrations

► ROSCOE — An Independence Day celebration will begin with a parade at 10 a.m. in downtown Roscoe. A mudbog will begin at noon at George Parks Baseball Field, with live music starting at 4 p.m. downtown and fireworks at 10:15 p.m.

► Concerned Veterans of America will present the Red, White & Blue Bash from 4-11 p.m. in the SoDA District Courtyard, 817 S. Second St. Live music, free food, cornhole and a watermelon seed spitting contest will be available.

► BROWNWOOD — A Fourth of July bash will open at 8:30 p.m. at Wild Duck Marina at Lake Brownwood, with a fireworks show at 9:40 p.m. and a concert by Johnny Cooper at 10:15 p.m. Tickets start at $25, and are available via eventbrite.com.

Movie at the library

A free showing of "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End" will begin at 2 p.m. at the Abilene Public Library, 202 Cedar St.

'Hello, Dolly!'

A production of the musical "Hello, Dolly!" Will be presented at 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St. Tickets start at $12. For tickets or information, go to paramountabilene.com.

SUNDAY, JULY 3

WesTex Connect Fireworks Spectacular

The 15th annual WesTex Connect Fireworks Spectacular will open at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Abilene Zoo Festival Gardens, with a barbecue dinner served at 6 p.m., a flyover at 8 p.m. and a concert by Ariel Hutchins at 8 p.m.

A children's fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m., followed by the main fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for children, and include zoo admission from 4 to 9 p.m. Tickets are available at wtconnect.com and abilenezoo.org, or by calling 325-794-1717.

More: Fourth of July celebrations coming up in Abilene and the Big Country

MONDAY, JULY 4

Fourth of July

► BUFFALO GAP — The Buffalo Gap Chamber of Commerce will conduct a Fourth of July parade at 9 a.m. starting at Buffalo Gap Church of Christ, and continuing to the Old Settlers Reunion Grounds. Awards will be given for best floats and costumes. For information, call 325-572-3097.

► SWEETWATER — A Fourth of July parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. through downtown Sweetwater, with lineup starting at 9 a.m. on Ash Street. The annual "Sparks in the Park" fireworks show will begin about 9:30 p.m. at Newman Park.

► The annual Hillcrest Neighborhood Parade will begin at 10 a.m., starting at 2490 Campus Court. Hillcrest Church of Christ will provide an ice cream social following the parade.

► The Abilene Community Band will present a patriotic concert at 7 p.m. on the east lawn of Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest, 602 Meander St. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. Admission is free.

