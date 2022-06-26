ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Twenty years of great memories with the master gardeners

By Kathy Turner
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 2 days ago

Spring 2001, I visited the Big Country Master Gardener Association booth at the Abilene Home and Garden show. I picked up info about the organization.

I later submitted my application for the Spring 2002 Big Country Master Gardener class, was accepted, and started classes March 7, 2002. My skills prior to the class were sufficient to grow a few flowers here and there – mostly by experiment. I looked forward to most of the classes.

At the first class, Gary Bomar and Joyce Dalzell provided an introduction and overview and covered soil testing. While faces and topics may have changed over the years, soil testing is still on the agenda.

Many of you probably knew Fred Perkins, the face of the BCMGA for years. Fred could talk about anything, but that year in class he talked about growing vegetables.

Others likely knew Jack Stuard, who shared his love of gardening with iris and daylilies, including a tour of his yard. After hearing Jack speak, I became an avid fan of daylilies, and have multiple varieties in my flower beds. I also had a new appreciation for irises! Today irises seem to be making a comeback to an entirely new generation.

I knew a few of the faces in the class, either through reputation or business dealings, but no close friends to sit by. The amazing thing that happened was by the next week, a bond had formed for several of us and we stayed friends throughout the class and some time beyond graduation in May.

As with all classes, life changes and some didn’t finish the class, others just drifted away after the end of the classes. There were four from the class of spring 2002 that completed the required certification hours, and were active for many years. Today, 20 years later, there are still two of us active in the BCMGA: Jo Rake and myself.

So why are we still involved? I think Jo will agree, the real learning takes place alongside fellow gardeners sharing knowledge, seeds, plants, tools, our personal yards and good friendships. There is always someone able to provide answers to your questions, willing to share a plant, even babysit your plants while you’re out of town.

While we visit during our monthly meetings, our best times are working on a project or getting ready for a plant sale. These are the times we work together to achieve a common goal, typically to share with the community.

We spend a lot of hours working at the Demo Gardens at the Extension office, the beautiful grounds at Swenson House, the raised pollinator bed at First Central Presbyterian Church, our Maple Street Gardens project in planning, our spring and fall plants sales, and other miscellaneous opportunities that come up.

A few months ago, we offered to plant the planters at the Taylor County Expo grounds. Some of you may be familiar with the brown planters that provide seating scattered around the grounds. We needed to get these done so they would be somewhat ready for Western Heritage week.

Do you remember the weekend the wind had gusts up to 60 mph recorded at the airport, then turned cold and wet on Sunday? Four of us shoveled top soil into the planters during the wind storm on Friday, and then planted them in the cold and wet weather on Sunday afternoon.

I never dreamed there would be so many master gardeners show up on Sunday to help plant, but we had five brave souls and we planted 13 planters that day. Why? Because it was fun and that’s what master gardeners do.

Some friends have retired and moved off to faraway places, such as Colorado, and some are no longer able to attend meetings or help with the projects. It is likely that we still see these friends, talk gardening in their new location or possibly how to garden with physical limitations. And we are still connected through this common interest.

There are definitely a lot of different personalities, skills and abilities, but we all have the same interest – "How do I get this to grow in Abilene, Texas?"

We hope that we help you answer those questions along the way, and that we can count you as our friend! Please visit our Facebook page and say “hi!”

Kathy Turner is a member of the Big Country Master Gardeners.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Twenty years of great memories with the master gardeners

Comments / 0

Related
Breckenridge Texan

Local fireworks shows planned for July 2 and July 4

Two fireworks shows are scheduled for Stephens County to celebrate Independence Day — one on Saturday, July 2, and one on Monday, July 4. The Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce and Stowe’s Independent Services have partnered up again to host the Boomfest Community Fireworks Show on Saturday, July 2, near the swimming area in the Corley’s Ramp (aka Game Warden’s Ramp) area off of CR 277 at Hubbard Creek Lake.
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Vietnam War Vet honored, laid to rest at Abilene cemetery

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene held a funeral service Monday for unaccompanied Veteran, who served in Vietnam. Private First Class James Phillip Prentice was laid to rest, after passing away May 20 in Lubbock, Texas. PFC Prentice had no known family to attend the funeral, so members of the […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
City
Abilene, TX
City
Spring, TX
Abilene, TX
Lifestyle
KEAN 105

Abilene Citizen Has Started a Petition to Close a Local Bar

It seems at least one Abilene citizen has had enough of a bar in her neighborhood. So much so, that she started an online petition to have that bar closed down or relocated. According to the petition, Tracy Morgan feels that "nightclubs should be on the outskirts of a town or in a business area such as downtown".
ABILENE, TX
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Abilene, TX

Are you someone who longs for adventure and a break from the hassles of daily life?. Are you planning on visiting the Lone Star State but having a hard time choosing which out of so many lively cities to visit?. Abilene, Texas is the perfect destination for all your vacation...
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardeners#Bcmga
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angeloan Wins the Lottery!

AUSTIN – A San Angelo resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $2 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Premier Cash. The ticket was purchased at Murphy USA 7176, located at 405 N.E. Georgia Ave., in Sweetwater. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. This was...
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

San Angelo resident wins $2 million scratch-off

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo resident has won a $2 million grand prize from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket. According to a statement issued by the Texas Lottery Commission the winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, purchased the winning Premier Cash ticket at a Murphy USA gas station in Sweetwater.
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Brush fire burns 3 acres inside Abilene city limits

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Firefighters worked to contain a brush fire near South 27th and Maple Street on Sunday evening. Around 6:30 pm the Abilene Fire Department responded to a brush fire in south Abilene where flames burned about 3 acres of brush while threatening buildings and structures in the area. According to Abilene Fire […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
San Angelo LIVE!

Southside Bar Shooting Leaves One Dead

ABILENE, TX – An Abilene man was charged with murder over the weekend after police say he shot a man outside of a bar. According to the Abilene Police Department, on Jun. 25 at around 1:48 a.m., officers with the APD were dispatched to the 2400 block of S. 7th St. for the report of shooting victim. It was later learned that a man had been shot across the street from the local bar Spanky P's Tavern.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

McMurry files lawsuit against Hardin-Simmons, seeking more than $1 million

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – McMurry University has filed a lawsuit against fellow Abilene college Hardin-Simmons University, seeking more than $1 million for what they’re calling a ‘breach of contract’ over a nursing school. KTAB and KRBC reviewed all 20 pages of the lawsuit, which McMurry (MCM) filed against Hardin-Simmons (HSU) in Taylor County’s 350th District […]
ABILENE, TX
B93

Tragic Ending for Texas Teens Who Live Streamed Crash in Stolen Car

Four teenage boys, age 13 - 15, in Abilene took to social media to live stream themselves moments before their stolen car crashed, killing one of the boys. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that according to the Abilene Police Department, the accident happened on Wednesday, June 22 after a “concerned parent” saw the live video on their sons social media and called the police at 3:40am.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

One killed in Nolan County helicopter crash

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was killed in a helicopter crash in Nolan County Sunday morning. The National Transportation and Safety Board confirms they are investigating the crash, which happened in Nolan County around 9:30 a.m. Not a lot of information about the crash has been made public, but the NTSB did confirm […]
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Pilot Dead After Helicopter Hits Power Lines Outside Blackwell

SWEETWATER- A pilot was killed this morning when the helicopter struck power lines Sunday morning. On Sunday around 9:30 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that a pilot is dead after the crop dusting helicopter the person was flying hit power lines about 4 miles north of Blackwell. The identity of the pilot has not been released and they believed the pilot was the only individual aboard the Robinson R44 helicopter. The National Transportation and Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are gathering further information from the scene.
BLACKWELL, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy