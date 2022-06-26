ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Runnels County, TX

Big Country kids win big at 4-H State Roundup

By Carl Kieke
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 2 days ago

4-H’ers in Runnels, Scurry and Callahan counties brought home numerous honors from the recent 4-H State Roundup. Other counties also did well, but these three had the most awards.

Teams from Runnels and Scurry counties both finished top 4 in the duds to dazzle/wearable event. Runnels County, represented by Emma Harrison, Emma Rutledge, Kendall Smith, Keni Drennan and Kyleigh Andrews, was second, with Scurry County (Addee Williams, Anzlee Hale and Natalie Reed) fourth.

They did even better in the food challenge/healthy dessert event, finishing 1-2, this time with Scurry County on top. Allie Gullett, Whitley Anderson, Molly Herrin and Kelton White edged past Runnels’ Payton Branham, Cecelia Fritze, Elyse Taubert and Peyton Graves. The Scurry team later was second in the final challenge and qualified for national competition.

Individuals from the two counties won other events. Scurry County’s Hale was second in healthy dessert, while White was fourth in main dish. Hale joined Brayson Cox, Lauren Callaway and Cooper Caswwell for second place in the food challenge main dish category.

Gullett, Caswell and Herring, joined by Whitley Anderson, finished first in photography judging. Finally, Hale, Reed and Addee Williams were forth in duds to dazzle/wearable. Capping off the week, Williams earned a $20,000 scholarship from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

For Runnels County, Branham, Fritze, Taubert and Graves teamed again to finish second in the healthy lifestyles invitational. In the food show, Fritze was second in appetizer, Mason Cave second in main dish and Branham third in side dish.

Kaelynn Hoelscher took top honors with her agriculture and natural resources presentation. Cave, Trevor Gibs and Alexandria Kalina each received $20,000 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo scholarships.

Big winner for Callahan County was the wool judging team of Janna Arnold, Kilye Winge, Avery Walton and Kasey Arnold. They finished third in the contest, good enough to qualify for the national event – which they proceeded to win. Janna Arnold was high point and Winge second at the latter event. The same team finished fourth in mohair evaluation during Roundup.

Kaitlynn Saunders came up big as well. She (along with Gracelyn Ivy, Taryn Hudspeth and Shayleigh Jenkins) finished fourth in photography judging, and fourth (with Andrew Thumsuden, Kaitlyn Payne and Jenkins) in entomology identification. As an individual, she was third in the wildlife challenge. Kody DeAx of Comanche County was fifth in that event.

Also of note, the Earthman family of Knox County earned multiple recognitions. Belle was fourth in fashion show construction/everyday living; Morgan fourth in semi-formal to formal; and they combined with brother Nate to finish third in share the fun, musical/instrumental.

Stephens County also had a team qualify for national competition. Their range evaluation team of Aiden Boulevard, Kyelin Cope, Sydney Garland and Hannah Moreno won that honor by finishing second. The same team was also second in range and pasture grass ID. Moreno also pulled in a fourth-place finish in public speaking.

Some local students received scholarships in varying amounts. Receiving $20,000 from Houston Stock Show and Rodeo were Cason Guthrie, Mills County; Addee Williams, Scurry County; Maggie Spikes, Haskell County; and Mason Cave, Trevor Gibbs and Alexandria Kalina, Runnels County.

Jacob Simpson (Brown County) received $10,000 from Richard Walrath Education Foundation, and Nathaniel Martin (Haskell County) $1,500 from Texas Extension Educational Foundation.

Deadlines

  • Wednesday for Girl Scout solar powered car races July 16, Pop Art Museum, San Angelo. $35 per entry; out-of-council Girl Scouts welcome. Registration details at gsctx.org under “Events” calendar. Contact: Kayla Robinson, kaylar@gsctx.org.

Closings/cancellations

  • Boy Scout office in Abilene closed July 4-8.
  • Girl Scout facilities in Central Texas Council, including Brownwood office, available by appointment only. Masks required unless otherwise specified.www.gsctx.org or 800-733-0011.

Contact Carl Kieke at 325-673-3552 (voice only); or kiekec@suddenlink.net. Deadline is Monday for publication the following Monday.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Big Country kids win big at 4-H State Roundup

Comments / 0

Related
brownwoodnews.com

Geis Becomes Newest Deputy for Brown County SO

In 2021, Brown County Sheriff Vance Hill received approval from the Brown County Commissioners Court to send a Jailer, who wanted to be a Deputy, to the law enforcement academy. In January of this year, John Geis began the Law Enforcement Academy at Central Texas College in Killeen. After a half year of hard work, Deputy Geis graduated and was sworn-in Monday morning by Sheriff Hill as the newest deputy in the Brown County Sheriff’s Department family.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood City Council Approves Ordinance Dealing with Game Room Establishments

The Brownwood City Council met Tuesday morning with all members present and Mayor Stephen Haynes presiding. The Council approved, on second, third and final reading, an Ordinance amending Chapter 10, Amusements and Entertainments, of the City of Brownwood Code of Ordinances by adding an Article IV., entitled “Game Rooms and Amusement Redemption Machines”. The ordinance provides for a penalty not to exceed $500.00 for conviction of any violation.
BROWNWOOD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Runnels County, TX
City
Abilene, TX
County
Scurry County, TX
Scurry County, TX
Government
Abilene, TX
Government
KEAN 105

It’s Your Dream Log Cabin by the Lake Right Here in West Texas

Relax and absorb the lake life, all while staying at the Lunker Lodge at Lake Leon Airbnb. The cabin is named after the owner's son set the lake record for catching the 13-lb lake record bass caught in 2019. The modern log-style cabin is perfect for a fishing weekend or a week-long family getaway.
WEST, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

San Angelo resident wins $2 million scratch-off

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo resident has won a $2 million grand prize from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket. According to a statement issued by the Texas Lottery Commission the winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, purchased the winning Premier Cash ticket at a Murphy USA gas station in Sweetwater.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Gary Jenkins' Campaign for Tom Green County Judge Is Over

SAN ANGELO – Independent Tom Green County Judge Hopeful Gary Jenkins will end his campaign for the County's top elected office Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. according to an email sent from his campaign late Monday. "Gary Jenkins, will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 28,...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Anderson
KEAN 105

Abilene Citizen Has Started a Petition to Close a Local Bar

It seems at least one Abilene citizen has had enough of a bar in her neighborhood. So much so, that she started an online petition to have that bar closed down or relocated. According to the petition, Tracy Morgan feels that "nightclubs should be on the outskirts of a town or in a business area such as downtown".
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Shaffer Funeral Home Thief Sentenced to 7 Years

SAN ANGELO- A Grape Creek man has been sentenced for theft of property, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance. According to court documents, Lonnie Ray Wooten has been sentenced to 7 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Wooten was found guilty of theft for stealing heavy machinery and equipment from a local funeral home, possession of a controlled substance, and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. Documents say that on August 6, 2020, investigators went to 40 East 10th Street to arrest Wooten who had three…
GRAPE CREEK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Country#4 H#Photography
Breckenridge Texan

Local fireworks shows planned for July 2 and July 4

Two fireworks shows are scheduled for Stephens County to celebrate Independence Day — one on Saturday, July 2, and one on Monday, July 4. The Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce and Stowe’s Independent Services have partnered up again to host the Boomfest Community Fireworks Show on Saturday, July 2, near the swimming area in the Corley’s Ramp (aka Game Warden’s Ramp) area off of CR 277 at Hubbard Creek Lake.
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: June 26, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angeloan Wins the Lottery!

AUSTIN – A San Angelo resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $2 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Premier Cash. The ticket was purchased at Murphy USA 7176, located at 405 N.E. Georgia Ave., in Sweetwater. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. This was...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Pilot Dead After Helicopter Hits Power Lines Outside Blackwell

SWEETWATER- A pilot was killed this morning when the helicopter struck power lines Sunday morning. On Sunday around 9:30 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that a pilot is dead after the crop dusting helicopter the person was flying hit power lines about 4 miles north of Blackwell. The identity of the pilot has not been released and they believed the pilot was the only individual aboard the Robinson R44 helicopter.
BLACKWELL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Sydney
San Angelo LIVE!

Southside Bar Shooting Leaves One Dead

ABILENE, TX – An Abilene man was charged with murder over the weekend after police say he shot a man outside of a bar. According to the Abilene Police Department, on Jun. 25 at around 1:48 a.m., officers with the APD were dispatched to the 2400 block of S. 7th St. for the report of shooting victim. It was later learned that a man had been shot across the street from the local bar Spanky P's Tavern.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Vietnam War Vet honored, laid to rest at Abilene cemetery

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene held a funeral service Monday for unaccompanied Veteran, who served in Vietnam. Private First Class James Phillip Prentice was laid to rest, after passing away May 20 in Lubbock, Texas. PFC Prentice had no known family to attend the funeral, so members of the […]
ABILENE, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy