Hit the beach, and bring a book!

By Andrea Compton
 2 days ago

Summer is a time for swimming, camping, and ... reading!

When you hit the waves this year at the beach, take some time to pick up a great read. There is no pleasure like that of reading while on a beach.

So ... you are ready to read on the beach, but where do you find the perfect book for your tastes? Keep reading for a great starting place for that perfect beach read. But let’s narrow down your interests: mystery, romance, young adult? How about all of the above.

Barnes & Noble has a great list of beach reads on their website, perfect for summer 2022. One listed is called “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry. It is about two best friends that take a yearly vacation together. Until something happens on one of these vacations that changes everything.

“Love & Gelato” by Jenna Evans Welch is another popular beach read that is listed on the Barnes & Noble list. It is going to be turned into a Netflix movie (what isn’t?). It is about a road trip in Italy that a girl takes with her deceased mother’s journal as a companion. She learns a lot about her mother through the journal and the trip, all the while trying to fulfill her mother’s dying wish of getting to know her father.

If you are more into fantasy, a book that is on the list by Barnes & Noble is "A Game of Fate" by Scarlett St. Clair. It is a story about Hades and Persephone. The book series is called "The Hades Saga."

“It Happened One Summer” by Tessa Bailey is a "Schitt’s Creek" inspired rom-com. A wealthy girl is exiled from her family to a little town where she butts heads with a local guy who doesn’t think she belongs there. They are polar opposites, but they can’t deny their attraction to one another.

So if you are hitting the beach this year, or even just chilling by a pool, consider one of these books for a nice summertime read. There are many lists out there for summer reading, depending on personal preference.

Visit your Abilene Public Library for other great suggestions and find your next summer read. Whatever you choose, have a happy and safe summer.

