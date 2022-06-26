ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Chinese Firms Are Dominating Key Parts of Hong Kong’s Economy

By Kiuyan Wong
Bloomberg
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalf way to the point when Hong Kong will officially be enveloped by China, Beijing is...

www.bloomberg.com

Washington Examiner

Biden must reject China's illegal claim over the Taiwan Strait

Escalating its global assault on democratic sovereignty and international law, China has now declared sole ownership over the Taiwan Strait. The public assertion follows reports that China has spent recent months lecturing U.S. officials that the strait is its sovereign territory — rather, that is, than largely being characterized as international waters.
The Atlantic

Farewell to Hong Kong and Its Big Lie

Earlier this month, a few days before I packed up my apartment and left Hong Kong, I made my way across the city to Victoria Park. For decades, the city’s residents would gather there in the thousands on the night of June 4 to commemorate the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre, a moment of mass collective remembrance for those killed by Chinese forces in Beijing in 1989 and, though less so, a nod to the formative role that the crackdown played in the development of Hong Kong’s own prodemocracy movement. This year, the once-moving scene was entirely stamped out by the city’s more authoritarian turn.
CNN

US conducts Taiwan Strait flyover amid tensions with China

A US Navy P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance plane flew over the Taiwan Strait on Friday in a demonstration of the United States' "commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," just days after dozens of Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan's self-declared air defense identification zone, US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.
AFP

A Chinese invasion of Taiwan: Too costly to countenance?

On Taiwan's tiny Penghu islands, the missile bases that sit next to white-sand beaches and bustling fish markets are a visceral reminder of the constant threat of attack from China. In addition, studded into the waters are outlying islands like the Penghu chain -- bristling with radar and missiles pointing straight out into the strait.  
The Atlantic

What Returning to China Taught Me About China

Four days into my COVID-prevention quarantine at a Shanghai hotel, I heard someone knock on the door. Like my fellow travelers at the facility, I wasn’t allowed to interact with anyone during my weeks of isolation, except the medical officers tasked with monitoring my health. An unexpected visit could mean bad news. I had been tested that morning. Could the results have been positive?
AFP

Hong Kong's blurring border with China a sign of things to come

From the hill in northernmost Hong Kong where Jasper Law stood, the border with China was obvious -- a narrow river dividing farmlands and fishponds from the gleaming skyscrapers of megacity Shenzhen. - 'Power imbalance' - Hong Kong's government now plans to transform the border area with a two-decade plan that will place integration with Shenzhen at the heart of economic development in the city's northernmost areas, shifting focus away from Hong Kong's glitzy Victoria Harbour.
