NEW BLOOMFIELD — A 14-year-old Cole County girl has joined the extremely small percentage of students who score a perfect 36 on the ACT college entrance exam. Ava Fleury, a Jefferson City native, has become one of the 0.313 percent of students who achieve a perfect score on the test, where a score of 21 is above average and a score of 34 puts you in the top one percent, according to the website PrepScholar.

