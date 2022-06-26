ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Firefighters battle Rockford house fire

By Jack Baudoin
 2 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford home was badly damaged after a fire ripped through it.

The Rockford Fire Department got the call around 3:15 p.m. Sunday to 3084 Stowmarket Ave. The back of the home was badly damaged, with most of it being charred down to the studs. Windows were also broken out and the remaining siding is peeling off. Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading into the house.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but the residents were displaced due to the blaze. The Red Cross was able to provide emergency disaster assistance. There is estimated to be $25,000 in damages, and the house is condemned.

