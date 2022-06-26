Government and community calendars

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodhue County, MN

Red Wing Republican Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoodhue County Board of Adjustment, 5 p.m., Government Center. Red Wing City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. Red Wing Sustainability Commission workshop, 5:30 p.m., City Hall Annex Ignite conference room. Friday, July 1. Goodhue County Board, 9 a.m., Cannon Valley Fair. Goodhue County Health and Human Services...

Red Wing Republican Eagle

Local library events June 27-July 4

Here are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:. The Ellsworth Public Library is open Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday until 8 p.m., Friday until 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 715-273-3209 or visit www.ellsworthlibrary.org. 312 W. Main St. June 27. Ocean Crafts...
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Weekly planner: Cannon Valley Fair returns

The annual event returns for its 107th year at the fairgrounds in Cannon Falls on Friday, July 1, through Monday, July 4. The fair includes 4-H competitions, grandstand events including a truck pull, autocross, a demo derby and harness horse racing. Advanced wristbands are $17 and available at Cannon Specialties...
CANNON FALLS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Thousands attend this summer's cheesiest event in Ellsworth

Thousands attended the Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival on June 24-25, showing off their love of all things cheesy. “We come every year,” Wisconsin resident Jordan Kepe said. “My wife and I love the cheese curds and music.”. This year was back to pre-pandemic operation levels after two years...
ELLSWORTH, WI
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing School Board hears interim superintendent hopefuls

On Monday, June 27, the Red Wing School Board interviewed three interim superintendent candidates to start in July. Each candidate was asked the same 10 questions and were given an hour time slot. Board members are expected to offer the position to their preferred contender on Tuesday, June 28, in...
RED WING, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Goodhue, MN
County
Goodhue County, MN
Goodhue County, MN
Government
CBS Minnesota

AHS receives $6 million donation from volunteers' estate

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Animal Humane Society says it has received the largest donation in the history of the organization.The $6 million gift comes from the estate of Steve Nordberg and Betsy McDonald, who were longtime volunteers before their deaths in 2020 and 2021, respectively.Much of the money will go to "a new first-of-its-kind adoption and animal care campus in St. Paul," AHS said, and $1 million will be set aside for the organization's strategic reserve fund.Nordberg and McDonald volunteered for thousands of hours feeding orphaned kittens to help them survive their first few weeks."Steve and Betsy were cat people at heart and knew that love comes in all sizes," AHS President and CEO Janelle Dixon said. "They doted on all the kittens and cats that came into their home over the years and relished helping tiny kittens grow into healthy, loving cats. Their dedication to our mission, and to animals in our community, will live on through their inspiring gift."  Earlier this year, an anonymous donor gave $1 million to AHS for the new St. Paul campus.Just this month, the organization helped rescue 47 cats from a car at a rest stop during extreme heat.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Alive with Creativity

Look for "Alive with Creativity Downtown” signs this summer indicating locations where artists and performers will be activating spaces inside and outside. Also look for signs inviting you to contribute to the creativity. Downtown businesses have offered up space in their shops, cafes and offices so you can watch...
RED WING, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochesterfest organizers disappointed with low turnout

(ABC 6 News) - Rochesterfest finally wraps after a long week from Saturday, Jun. 18 –Sunday Jun. 26. The parade was held Saturday, and was one of the few popular events. There were about 80 units, and it went on for about an hour and a half. After the parade, many showed up to Soldiers Field Memorial Park to enjoy food and live music.
ROCHESTER, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

News of the past: 1922 river pageant bigger than ever

June 27, 1995, two years ago this week, the community was rocked to its core by the disappearance of 3-year-old Jessica Swanson from her Cannon Falls home. Despite an intensive search by the federal, state, and local authorities and numerous volunteers, and a continuing investigation, Jessica has not been found. Law enforcement personnel plan to mark the date with a press conference. Jessica was last seen in the home she shared with her mother, Michelle Swanson; sister, Jenna; and Michelle’s boyfriend Dale Jenson.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Elroy Peterson

March 4, 1937 - Dec. 23, 2021. RED WING, Minn. - Elroy Peterson, 84, Red Wing, Minn., died Thursday, Dec. 23, in his home. A graveside service with military honors will be 1 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Frontenac Cemetery. Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home.
RED WING, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

The Highest-Ranked County in the Country is Right Here in Minnesota

When it comes to access to health care, a new report says the highest-ranked county in the country is right here in our own backyard in Minnesota. U.S. News and World Report and CVS Health have been ranking communities across the country for the past five years now based on various aspects of their overall health. And while Minnesota, as a state, ranked relatively high overall, several counties here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes placed very highly in this year's survey.
MINNESOTA STATE
News-Record

Palmer Bus Service to purchase Kennedy Transportation

Kennedy Transportation, formerly Sugar Loaf Bus Service, has been serving the Zumbrota-Mazeppa School District for over three decades. Owners Ashley Kennedy (left) and Scott Kennedy are with their children Brody (12), Wyatt (5), Halle (7), and beloved dog Sable. Scott’s parents, on the right, Barb and Mike Kennedy, started the business in 1979.
ZUMBROTA, MN
News Break
Politics
Sasquatch 107.7

Winona County Crash Sends Teen to Hospital

St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News) - A teen was injured following a single-vehicle crash in Winona County Monday afternoon. It happened near the north end of Whitewater State Park. The Minnesota State Patrol says the 17-year-old boy was traveling south on Hwy. 74 when he went off the roadway and crashed in the ditch.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing Arts Plein Air winners announced

This year's Plein Air Judge, Bob Upton, had the daunting task of reviewing nearly 120 paintings. The 2022 Dan Guida Best of Show Award went to Richard Abraham. Red Wing Arts said in a press release, "Hats off to all award winning artists. Red Wing Arts is grateful to the artists who shared their talents and to our community which shared its support!"
RED WING, MN
The Week

6 excellent homes in Minneapolis

This 1910 seven-bedroom Prairie house stands in a neighborhood known for historic architecture, green spaces, and the Walker Art Center. Built by George Maher for a lumber tycoon's family, it retains its hipped roof, stucco siding, pocket doors, wainscoting, six fireplaces, 60 leaded windows with a poppy motif, and ornate formal rooms; modern rooms include a chef's kitchen and family-recreation room.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Famous Dave's family brings new BBQ biz to the south metro

Famous Dave's son and daughter-in-law are behind a new barbecue joint in the Twin Cities. Old Southern BBQ Smokehouse opened earlier this month in Shakopee. "We smoke everything fresh, daily and all of our sides are made from scratch every day in small batches," said Colleen Anderson, who owns the business alongside her husband, James Anderson.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Turkey causes motorcycle accident

When a wild turkey hit Richard Esquivel's motorcycle he lost control, crashing in the roadway. At about 2:56 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office was notified of the single motorcycle crash with injury. The accident occurred on State Highway 35 in Diamond Bluff Township. Esquivel, a...
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
mprnews.org

Four Minn. cities get state money to study petroleum leak sites

Four Minnesota cities are receiving state funding to analyze whether leaded gasoline from leaking storage tanks is putting their drinking water at risk. The Legislature approved $200,000 to investigate petroleum leak sites in Paynesville, Alexandria, Foley and Blaine. The additional study comes in the wake of a former Minnesota Pollution...
MINNESOTA STATE

