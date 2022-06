A third person is facing capital murder charges and accused of killing a pregnant Kilgore woman in 2016 and setting her on fire. Edward Brager, 22, of Troup, was indicted by a Smith County grand jury in its June 9 session on charges of capital murder of multiple persons in the disappearance and death of 20-year-old Sheryia Grant, who was eight months pregnant when she was reported missing in August 2016. Her body has never been found.

