Ascension Parish, LA

Sinkhole near Ascension’s Black Bayou causes road closure

By Paula Jones
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DSkzv_0gMnjh9A00

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say an Ascension Parish road will be closed until further notice.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, as of Sunday, June 26, both lanes of Highway 431 at Bayou Boulevard have been closed due to the emergence of a sinkhole.

Deputies say crews with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) are working to repair the sinkhole, which is near Black Bayou.

This is a developing situation, and BRProud will continue to keep readers updated on the progress of repairwork.

