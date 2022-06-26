ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with Murder after Suburban Chicago shooting

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WTVO) — More information has been released about the deadly triple shooting at a Suburban Chicago warehouse.

Police said that 27-year-old Charles McKnight Jr. pulled the trigger at the “Weathertech” in Bolingbrook Saturday morning. One person was killed, and a second victim remains in critical condition. McKnight was a temp worker at “Weathertech.”

1 killed, 1 critical after shooting at WeatherTech in Bolingbrook; Person in custody

The victims confronted McKnight at the end of his shift, believing that he had previously robbed two coworkers. An argument broke out, and police said that McKnight opened fire.

He is now charged with Murder and Attempted Murder.

#Murder#Shooting#Suburban Chicago#Violent Crime#Weathertech#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

