JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rebel fans across the state are celebrating and looking for ways to show off the team’s new national championship title. The baseball room at the Mississippi Sports Ball of Fame highlights the state’s greatest athletes and moments in baseball. The 2022 Ole Miss baseball team made its own mark in the history books Sunday. It’s what a lot of the state is talking about.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO