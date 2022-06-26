ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

National champs! Ole Miss baseball rallies to win first College World Series title

By Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XANwv_0gMnjRyQ00

OMAHA, Neb. — Ole Miss by damn.

Ole Miss baseball completed its miracle turnaround Sunday, beating Oklahoma 4-2 in the 2022 College World Series finals to secure the first national championship in program history.

After going down 2-1 in the seventh inning, Ole Miss fired back with three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning thanks to an RBI single from shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and two wild pitches from Oklahoma's All-American closer Trevin Michael.

The Rebels were the last team selected with an at-large bid to compete in the NCAA Tournament. After starting 7-14 in SEC play, the Rebels end their season winning 18 of their final 22 games, including sweeps in the Coral Gables Regional and Hattiesburg Super Regional and a 5-1 record at the College World Series.

CWS CHAMPS: This team. This Ole Miss baseball team. After ups and downs, these Rebels are national champions

OLE MISS BASEBALL: How Ole Miss baseball fans celebrated Rebels' College World Series title: 'So (expletive) good'

REACTION: See all the epic Twitter reactions to Ole Miss baseball's thrilling national championship

Ole Miss' eighth-inning rally began with a one-out single from nine-hole hitter TJ McCants against Oklahoma starter Cade Horton. The single turned the lineup over and chased Horton, bringing up leadoff hitter Justin Bench , who perfectly executed a hit-and-run to put runners on the corners for Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, who hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to give the Rebels' their first run, ripped the first pitch he saw past the first baseman to tie the score. A pair of wild pitches from Michael scored Bench and Gonzalez, giving the Rebels the go-ahead runs.

Freshman left-hander Hunter Elliott started and impressed for Ole Miss, allowing two runs on three hits in 6 ⅔ innings. Closer Brandon Johnson earned the save and senior left-hander John Gaddis was the pitcher of record for 1 ⅓ innings of scoreless relief.

Replay review turns the game around

For a brief moment in the top of the sixth inning, Oklahoma seized the lead. The Sooners put runners on first and third with one out and turned the lineup over to leadoff hitter John Spikerman.

Spikerman nubbed a bunt toward the mound and reached safely, scoring Jackson Nicklaus from third and advancing to second on a throwing error.

But Bianco challenged the play for interference at first base by Spikerman, who he deemed interfered with first baseman Tim Elko's ability to catch Elliott's throw. After a review, the umpires ruled Spikerman out at first and made Nicklaus return to third base.

One pitch later, Oklahoma shortstop Peyton Graham flied out to right field to end the Sooners' threat and keep the score at 0-0 into the bottom of the sixth.

Seventh inning turns south

Elliott induced two quick outs to start the top of the seventh inning but couldn't get the third. He gave up a double and a four-pitch walk, followed by a high blooper into shallow left field that Graham and Gonzalez couldn't find in the sun, falling for an RBI double.

The double chased Elliott, bringing in Saturday's hero Mason Nichols in relief. Nichols didn't have the same success he did the day before, hitting one batter and walking the next on four pitches to give Oklahoma a 2-1 lead.

Nichols' hit-by-pitch almost let the Rebels escape the inning; Bianco challenged the call to see if Oklahoma's Sebastian Orduno leaned in. Had the call been overturned, the inning would've ended. Instead, the call stood and Oklahoma took the lead in its next plate appearance.

Nichols was quickly replaced by Gaddis,  who struck out Spikerman to strand the bases loaded.

Jacob Gonzalez wakes up

Gonzalez came into Sunday batting 0-for-12 in his last three games and 3-for-22 in the College World Series. The reigning national freshman of the year and projected 2023 first-round pick rediscovered his swing at the right time.

His sixth-inning home run gave the Rebels their first lead, traveling 393 feet up the right-centerfield bleachers. It was his 18th home run of the year, tying him for fourth place on the Ole Miss single-season home run list.

His RBI single in the eighth inning gave him his first three-hit day since May 20.

Contact Nick Suss at 601-408-2674 or nsuss@gannett.com. Follow @nicksuss on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: National champs! Ole Miss baseball rallies to win first College World Series title

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
extrainningsoftball.com

Savana Sikes Transferring to Ole Miss

Former Georgia infielder Savana Sikes is transferring to Ole Miss, she announced on Tuesday. “Super excited to announce that I will be finishing my academic and athletic career at Ole Miss,” Sikes wrote on social media. “UGA will forever hold a special place in my heart and I cannot thank everyone enough who has supported me along the way. It feels good to be a Rebel!! Hotty Toddy.”
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Beating the SEC for a title in baseball or football is an upset until further notice

Think about what Ole Miss just did. No, not just the wild 8th inning comeback on Sunday afternoon that fueled the program’s first College World Series title. Don’t just think about how there were plenty of folks (mainly NC State fans) who felt that Ole Miss didn’t deserve to make the NCAA Tournament at all with a losing record in SEC play.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
City
Omaha, NE
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Omaha, NE
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oddsmakers have Oklahoma Favored to Win Big 12

We’re getting closer and closer to the start of the NCAA football season, and the polls and odds are starting to round into shape. Online sportsbooks nationwide have high hopes for the Oklahoma Sooners’ 2022 campaign. This will certainly be a transitional year in Norman with Lincoln Riley...
NORMAN, OK
saturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports analyst names biggest threat to Alabama in the SEC West in 2022

CBS Sports analyst Barrett Sallee picked Mississippi as Alabama’s biggest threat in the SEC West in 2022. Sallee did not pick Texas A&M, who defeated Alabama in October 2021, to be the biggest threat to Alabama’s SEC West title run. Ole Miss went 10-3 in 2021 and finished with a 6-2 conference record. In 2021, Ole Miss won 10 games for the first time since 2015.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dylan DeLucia named Most Outstanding Player as 7 SEC players make College World Series All-Tournament team

Dylan DeLucia and the Ole Miss Rebels celebrated the College World Series title on Sunday, and they were well-represented on the All-Tournament Team. DeLucia named Most Outstanding Player after he made 4 starts, DeLucia went 3-0 with a 1.59 ERA, including a clutch complete game shutout performance to lead Ole Miss into the title series. DeLucia allowed one earned run, and struck out 17 without a walk in 16 2/3 innings.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First College#Ole Miss#College Baseball#Rbi#All American#The Ncaa Tournament#Sec#Cws Champs
wcbi.com

Ole Miss fans flood The Grove to welcome CWS champion Rebels

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – The celebration has not stopped since Brandon Johnson got that final out Sunday to bring home Ole Miss Baseball’s first national championship. Hundreds of Rebels fans packed the Grove Monday to welcome home the 2022 College World Series Champions. Mike Bianco and his national...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

It's a busy day for Ole Miss merchandise stores

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - It’s a great day to be an Ole Miss fan and an even better day to own an Ole Miss merchandise shop. With Ole Miss taking home the win from Omaha, people are flocking to get their hands on merch. Employees at Rebel Rags said...
OXFORD, MS
okcfox.com

What to know before heading to the polls in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Tuesday, Jun. 28 is primary election day in Oklahoma. Voters will be deciding who their parties' nominees will be to go up for election in November, among other ballot measures. The Oklahoma State Election Board recommends that voters double-check their polling places as a...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
readfrontier.org

We fact-checked GOP hopefuls for state superintendent

Republican hopefuls for Oklahoma state superintendent of public instruction debated on education policy on Wednesday at an event hosted by NonDoc and News 9 in Oklahoma City. Watch the full event here. We used public records, interviews and other sources to fact-check some of the candidates’ claims from the debate.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
University of Oklahoma
desotocountynews.com

COVID-19 cases increasing, Dobbs provides state update

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs cautions that the COVID-19 pandemic “is not over,” as the state health department Monday released a three-minute YouTube video to update the state on the rising number of virus cases and hospitalizations. During the period of June 24-26, there were 2,677...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
okcfox.com

New event at Libertyfest hoping to draw a crowd

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — For 50 years of Libertyfest, different events have come and gone. But this year a new event is catering to both the early birds and exercise enthusiasts in and around the City of Edmond. FOX 25’s Adam King found out this is an event that...
EDMOND, OK
bobgermanylaw.com

Ripley, MS – David Barnes Killed in Crash with Semi-Truck on MS-4

It was reported that 61-year-old David Barnes of Ripley was headed westbound in a 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer. Barnes crashed into an eastbound 2011 Volvo semi-truck operated by 51-year-old James Sanders of Guntown. Barnes suffered fatal injuries and was later pronounced dead. No additional information has been provided. An investigation into...
RIPLEY, MS
OKC VeloCity

OKC Metro Independence weekend events

You can celebrate your freedom beyond the Fourth of July with opportunities across the Oklahoma City metro all weekend long! Read below for more about all the events happening across OKC. OKLAHOMA CITY. Stars & Stripes River Block Party – July 2. RIVERSPORT’s Stars & Stripes Block Party will...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy