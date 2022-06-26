ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Scenes from Oxford as Ole Miss baseball wins College World Series national title

Ole Miss baseball , 2022 national champions.

The Rebels clinched the national title by winning 4-2 over Oklahoma in Game 2 of the best-of-three series in Sunday's Game 3.

From slipping into the NCAA Baseball Tournament as a 3-seed in the Coral Gables Regional to running through the super regionals and College World Series, the Rebels' run came out of nowhere.

Ole Miss fans have enjoyed every step, including an incredible presence at the CWS in Omaha.

Full coverage from Ole Miss baseball's College World Series national title

9th inning: Ole Miss wins first College World Series title

Closer Brandon Johnson earned the save by striking out the side in the top of the ninth inning, spurring a celebration in Omaha and in Oxford:

8th inning: Jacob Gonzalez single, 2 passed balls put Ole Miss on brink of title

T.J. McCants' one-out single up the middle helped the Rebels erase a 2-1 deficit and turn the tide of the road to their first national championship in program history.

McCants advanced to third on a hit-and-run and scored the tying run on a Jacob Gonzalez single. Two passed balls later, Ole Miss turned a 1-run deficit into a 4-2 lead entering the ninth.

6th inning: Jacob Gonzalez's HR puts Ole Miss ahead.

6th inning: Oklahoma run taken off the board

3rd inning: Ole Miss watch party closed down due to weather

Mike Bianco
