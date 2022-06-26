ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees 6, Astros 3: Aaron Judge walks it off again as Bombers stage another comeback

By Matt Ferenchick
Pinstripe Alley
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a long portion of this game, it seemed like the story was going to be whether the Yankees were going to pull off a rather ignominious historical feat. Through six innings, they were being no-hit by the Astros’ José Urquidy, just a day after three Houston pitchers had thrown a...

