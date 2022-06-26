Yankees 6, Astros 3: Aaron Judge walks it off again as Bombers stage another comeback

In its most basic form, the term “bullpen” refers to the physical location where the team’s relief pitchers warm up prior to entering the game. Typically, this area is a fenced-off section beyond the outfield fence, although occasionally it can be found in foul territory down the outfield lines. From here, this physical location has over time lent its name to two related terms. By metonymy — a figure of speech in which one thing takes on the name of something closely related to it — it has become the collective name for a team’s group of relief pitchers (for example, the Yankees’ bullpen). Additionally, because they often take place in the bullpen, the scheduled throwing that a starting pitcher does in between starts or that a rehabbing pitcher does as part of his rehab is often called a bullpen.

