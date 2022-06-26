ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL legend gets honest about Colin Kaepernick’s Raiders workout

By Reice Shipley
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColin Kaepernick was the talk of the NFL offseason after it was revealed that he was attempting to make a return, having last played in 2016. After a number of local workouts where he caught the attention of NFL teams, it was revealed that the Las Vegas Raiders would be bringing...

James Belvin
2d ago

Everything that has happened to him / he did it to himself!! He is history

