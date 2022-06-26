ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels and Mariners throw punches, eight ejected in wild benches-clearing brawl

By Joseph Staszewski
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m3b4k_0gMniLxV00

Jesse Winker got drilled in the hip by the first pitch he saw and decided to do something about it.

After getting hit by a 91 mph fastball from Andrew Wantz to start the top of the second inning, the Mariners outfielder immediately voiced his displeasure with the pitcher before jawing with and walking toward the Angels dugout despite an umpire trying to hold him back.

Benches clear!!! 👊 @Angels | #GoHalos pic.twitter.com/EUnTTcjW1D

— Bally Sports West (@BallySportWest) June 26, 2022

Winker would not be denied, sparking a benches-clearing brawl between the two clubs in Anaheim on Saturday.

Wantz appeared to try to hit Mariners star Julio Rodriguez in the first inning with an up-and-in fastball that sailed just behind his left shoulder – causing both benches to be warned. It was potentially in retaliation to a fastball up and in to Mike Trout by the Angels’ Erik Swanson on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTcBd_0gMniLxV00
An umpire attempts to restrain Jesse Winker before a brawl erupts.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q0oLS_0gMniLxV00
A benches-clearing brawl between the Mariners and Angels broke out on Saturday.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14IYfw_0gMniLxV00
Jesse Winker charges at the Angels’ dugout.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zBF9K_0gMniLxV00
A benches-clearing brawl between the Mariners and Angels broke out on Saturday.
USA TODAY Sports

Whatever it was set Winker off. He broke free from the umpire and was met by a swarm of Angels players and punches began being thrown on both sides as his Mariners teammates raced to his aid. The bullpens began to empty and players needed to be pulled off of one another from the ground.

Winker was then shown having a heated discussion with Angels manager Phil Nevin when something sparked the players to briefly get into further tugging and shoving. Angels closer Raisel Iglesias came back out on an empty field to throw a tub of sunflower seeds and a bucket of gum onto the infield. Wantz was replaced by Jose Suarez after the game was delayed about 18 minutes.

Warnings have been issued to both teams after the Angels' Andrew Wantz threw a 92.9 mph fastball behind Julio Rodríguez on the first pitch of his at-bat here in the 1st inning.

The Angels were not happy about an up-and-in 95 mph heater from Erik Swanson to Mike Trout last night. pic.twitter.com/txGHhbLsJm

— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) June 26, 2022

The fact punches were thrown could lead to suspensions for players on both teams. Six players and both managers were ejected.  Winker, Rodriguez, J.P. Crawford and manager Scott Servais were tossed for Seattle. Wantz, Ryan Tepera, Raisel Iglesias and Nevin were ejected on the Angels side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Former Braves teammates claim Joc Pederson refused to leave clubhouse to avoid Tommy Pham last season

Tyler Matzek and Josh Tomlin revealed that Joc Pederson refused to leave the clubhouse to avoid Tommy Pham during the Atlanta Braves’ visit to San Diego last season. Back in May, Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham slapped Joc Pederson of the San Francisco Giants in what was revealed to be over a fantasy football dispute in the past. The story only grew from there, and it continues to do so with this latest update.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Phillies star Bryce Harper’s emotional message to Blake Snell after HBP fractured his hand

Philadelphia Phillies fans held their collective breath as superstar outfielder Bryce Harper was hit by a 97 mph fastball right in his hand, leading to a broken thumb. The 2021 MVP was sizing up San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell in a lefty-lefty matchup when the fastball went high and in, leaving Harper writhing in […] The post Phillies star Bryce Harper’s emotional message to Blake Snell after HBP fractured his hand appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of MLB Star Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies MVP outfielder Bryce Harper will likely be out for several weeks following Saturday night's injury. Harper, the reigning National League MVP, suffered a fractured thumb during Saturday night's game against the San Diego Padres. This is a crushing blow for Harper and the Phillies, who are in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Mariners, Angels get into major brawl, eight ejected

A lengthy bench-clearing brawl resulted in the ejections of six players and both managers in the second inning of the Los Angeles Angels’ 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Three of the first four hitters in the Mariners’ lineup were ejected, while three Angels pitchers were tossed...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Trout sounded off about pitch near his head

Mike Trout was nearly hit by a pitch during the ninth inning on Saturday night before the Seattle Mariners decided to intentionally walk him. The Los Angeles Angels star seemed to think the high-and-tight pitch was intentional, and he was not happy about it. After the Angels’ 5-3 loss, Trout...
SEATTLE, WA
UPI News

MLB suspends 12, including interpreter, for Mariners-Angels brawl

June 28 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball issued a dozen suspensions, including an interpreter, for their roles in a brawl between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners. Michael Hill, MLB senior vice president of on-field operations, announced the disciplinary measures Monday in a news release. Players and coaches from both teams erupted into the skirmish for nearly 20 minutes in the second inning of the Angels' 2-1 win Sunday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Bonkers bench-clearing brawl complete with punches, 8 ejections erupts in Mariners-Angels MLB game

It’s been a solid MLB season so far but on Sunday things took a bonkers turn. Early on in the game between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels, the two teams erupted into a bench-clearing brawl. It was a sight to behold, as punches were thrown all over the place in the scrum. Bally […] The post Bonkers bench-clearing brawl complete with punches, 8 ejections erupts in Mariners-Angels MLB game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Jesse Winker apologizes for 1 aspect of brawl with Angels

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker was at the center of an on-field brawl with the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. He is not sorry for any of it, with one exception. Winker spoke to the media after Sunday’s game and gave his take on what took place in the second inning, which saw him ejected after being hit by a pitch. Winker said he was sorry for flipping off the fans, but nothing else.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Erik Swanson
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Raisel Iglesias
Person
Phil Nevin
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Ryan Tepera
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Phillies’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed

As the MLB trade deadline is just around the corner, the Philadelphia Phillies already have an eye on bolstering their roster in anticipation of what may turn out to be tightly contested National League wild-card races. According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Phillies plan to “seek” bullpen help ahead of this season’s […] The post Rumor: Phillies’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Melee mayhem: Big brawl, 8 ejected, Angels top Mariners 2-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A lengthy bench-clearing brawl resulted in the ejections of six players and both managers in the second inning of the Los Angeles Angels' 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Three of the first four hitters in the Mariners' lineup were ejected, while three...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Mariners, Royals Trade

MLB's summer of trading has begun. On Monday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Kansas City Royals are sending first baseman Carlos Santana to the Seattle Mariners for reliever Wyatt Mills and right-handed pitching prospect William Fleming. Santana batted .216 with just four home runs for Kansas City, but the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Bally Sports West
Popculture

ESPN MLB Analyst Jessica Mendoza Reveals Who Is the 'Best Team in Baseball' (Exclusive)

The 2022 MLB season is getting close to the halfway point, and several teams are making a push to win a world championship. As of right now, which team has the best chance to win the World Series? PopCulture.com exclusively spoke to ESPN MLB analyst Jessica Mendoza, who said the New York Yankees have the best chance to win it all. But she also has her eye on the Boston Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series hero lands with new MLB team

Less than a year away from his 40th birthday, a well-known reliever is getting another shot with an MLB team. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Monday that ex-All-Star Sergio Romo is signing a major league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. Romo had recently been designated for assignment by the Seattle Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
Mashed

Each MLB Stadium's 2022 Offering, Worst To Best

Even though the season got off to a slightly delayed start thanks to the MLB lockout, baseball is back for the first almost-full season we've had in three years, and fans are flocking to stadiums across the country see their favorite teams. This means that stadium concessions, are also back in their full pre-pandemic glory, with each park trying to outdo each other to see who can offer the most over-the-top eats for fans who want more excitement than peanuts and Cracker Jack (or even Cracker Jill) have to offer.
MLB
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy