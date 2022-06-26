ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caroline County, MD

11 students from KCHS Class of 2022 receive Mid-Shore Community Foundation scholarships

By Angela Price
Kent County News
Kent County News
 2 days ago
EASTON — As parents and students celebrate the culmination of four years of high school with the donning of gowns and the tossing of caps, 164 students have something more to celebrate. That’s the number of students from Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties who were awarded a total of 226 scholarships worth $1.6 million from the Mid-Shore Community Foundation and its component funds.

Kent County High School scholarship recipients are Jack Cullum, Nyah Fisher, Brooke Fithian, Alana Fithian Wilson, Caradyn Hamlen, Christopher Hinton, Ronald Parker, Nasir Reed, Antoine Reid, Jose Vela and Tilera Wright.

The largest monetary award came from Mid-Shore’s Roberta B. Holt Fund.

In Caroline County, 28 students received scholarships totaling $499,000. The late Dr. Roberta (Bobbie) Holt, a Federalsburg native, established this fund. Her brother, Haines Holt, urges student to follow his sister’s personal philosophy of doing something productive every day to further yourself or humankind.

Since its inception, the Holt Fund has provided Caroline County students with a total of $2,748,295 in scholarship support.

The largest number of individual awards came from the Mid-Shore Community Foundation Healthcare Scholarships Fund. Recognizing the shortage of health care professionals in the community, and the need to encourage students to pursue careers in every possible area of the field, Mid-Shore Community Foundation established the fund in November with a gift of $100,000 and then invited the public to participate in this effort with a gift to the fund.

The response was extraordinary and resulted in 27 students, throughout the five counties, receiving scholarships worth $230,000.

“We are very proud of this collaborative effort to meet the educational needs of local students while also fulfilling an urgent community need,” foundation President Buck Duncan said in a news release. “It can’t stop here. We need to continue to help train future health care professionals, and hopefully they will come back to practice in their community.”

Ten students, a mix of high school students and adults continuing their education, received a total of $125,000 from another new fund, the Woicke Family Scholarship.

This scholarship was established through the generosity of Peter and Hanna Woicke to assist students for whom English is a second language, who are the first in their family to pursue a secondary education, and/or who have been in the foster care system.

The foundation received almost 300 applications which were reviewed by committees made up of 115 community volunteers who read essays and recommendations and made the difficult decisions of choosing recipients.

In general, scholarships are based on financial need, academic achievement, community service, intended majors and any other preferences specified by the donors who established them.

The application process is ongoing for adults in the workforce seeking continuing education to further their careers with specific training or to complete a degree. The application is online at www.mscf.org.

The online application for high school students graduating in 2023 will be available by Dec. 1.

Individuals interested in establishing or contributing to a scholarship fund should call the Mid-Shore Community Foundation at 410-820-8175.

