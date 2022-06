Body The time for the annual Fair of Rooks County is close at hand. The officers are working hard to make this year’s Fair eclipse any former meeting of the Fair. The free acts have been contracted besides a number of other entertaining features. There will be no airplane flying and stunt work, also there will be no auto races. These features are not becoming of interest to fair patrons as in past years and the officers decided it best to bring other entertainment in place of these. Other changes of note will be found in the departments of poultry, grain and floral. The Rooks County Fair is the oldest in this part of the state, and its directors say that they hope to make the 1924 event the best ever held.

