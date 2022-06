A tiny coding PC, plenty of 3D printing ideas, and even a plastic scanner. The 2022 Hackaday challenge (opens in new tab) is underway which means there are plenty of wonderful innovations to check out made by the clever and creative contestants. This year the Hackaday has been aptly focussed on helping the planet and the second challenge in this year's series is all about reusing material that would otherwise go to landfill.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 58 MINUTES AGO