Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 18:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-26 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lewis The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Lewis County in central New York * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 651 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lowville, or 22 miles southeast of Fort Drum, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Lowville, Whetstone Gulf State Park, New Bremen, Watson, Martinsburg, Greig, Croghan, Castorland, Turin and Belfort. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

LEWIS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO