Maurepas, LA

Three missing boaters found dead in Lake Maurepas

By WBRZ Staff
wbrz.com
 3 days ago

MAUREPAS - Three men have been found dead in Lake Maurepaus after they went missing in the water Sunday afternoon. Late Monday morning, officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the body of...

www.wbrz.com

fox8live.com

1 dead, 2 others still missing in Lake Maurepas

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man who jumped into Lake Maurepas to try to save his son and another man has been found dead. The other two men remain missing. Crews found the body of Michael Bryant, 48, of Denham Springs, on Monday morning. "You see weather coming and...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
#Lake Maurepas#Boaters#Swimming#Autopsies#Accident#Ldwf
brproud.com

Suspects lead Assumption Parish detective on chase; 2 arrested

BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two were arrested on several charges after leading an Assumption Parish detective on a chase Monday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said it was contacted by another law enforcement agency and was asked to be on the lookout for a vehicle connected to a crime. The sheriff's office said one of its detectives saw the vehicle and attempted to stop it before the driver started leading a chase.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Loose kangaroo bewilders residents in EBR; roaming animal wrangled by law enforcement

ZACHARY - A social media post showing a kangaroo wandering around parts of East Baton Rouge Parish left some residents confused. A post on Facebook showed the animal standing near a group of mailboxes on Port Hudson-Pride Road The Zachary Police Department said the photos that circulated on social media Wednesday were authentic and that law enforcement had wrangled the animal by Thursday morning.
ZACHARY, LA
Accidents
Public Safety
wbrz.com

Teenager shot on North Harco Drive

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was hurt in a shooting on North Harco Drive near South Choctaw Drive on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said the teenager was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Baton Rouge police officers are investigating the shooting.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD responds to shooting on N. Harco Drive

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday on N. Harco Drive. Officers responded to the 1700 block of N. Harco Drive. Sources said one individual was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

3 From Louisiana Arrested After Month-long Narcotics and Firearms Trafficking Investigation

3 From Louisiana Arrested After Month-long Narcotics and Firearms Trafficking Investigation. Louisiana – Throughout the month of June 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reported that their Narcotics Division conducted an investigation into the narcotics and firearms trafficking group known as the Blue Print Kids ("BPK"). According to EBRSO, this group was led by Ethan Hendricks, Jacquel Bellard, Marcus Elam, Quinton Rogers, and several other co-conspirators. During the investigation, agents discovered that the group was transporting large amounts of marijuana from Oregon to East Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish.
LOUISIANA STATE
wgno.com

Big theft at Big Boss Shell in Tangipahoa

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Tangipahoa Parish Deputies are working to identify suspects in a Hammond business burglary. Deputies say the suspects stole about $4,000 in merchandise. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to deputies, the crime happened at the Big Boss...
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

Reported gunfire prompts police response on Prescott Road

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of gunfire on Prescott Road on Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported near 5011 Prescott Road, near the intersection of North Foster Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department told WBRZ there are no reported victims at this time. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA

