HWY 278 lane blocked on Hilton Head Island
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One lane is closed on Highway 278 on Hilton Head Island due to a car crash Sunday.
According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, a crash occurred on Highway 278 near Darling Road.
As of 5:58 p.m., the left westbound lane of the highway is blocked.
BCSO says emergency crews are on the scene.
