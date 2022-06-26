HWY 278 lane blocked on Hilton Head Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One lane is closed on Highway 278 on Hilton Head Island due to a car crash Sunday.

According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, a crash occurred on Highway 278 near Darling Road.

As of 5:58 p.m., the left westbound lane of the highway is blocked.

BCSO says emergency crews are on the scene.

