ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

*Update – Victim Identified* Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

dsp.delaware.gov
 2 days ago

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on June 24, 2022 in the Wilmington area as Kevin Young, 53, of Newark, DE. The Delaware State Police Troop 2...

dsp.delaware.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Bear area on Monday afternoon. On June 27, 2022, at approximately 2:55 p.m., a 2007 Lexus GS350 was stopped at a red light on westbound Route 40 (Pulaski Highway) at its intersection with Route 72 within the left lane of two westbound through-lanes of travel. A 2018 Jeep Wrangler was stopped behind the Lexus, a 2014 Honda Civic was stopped behind the Jeep, and a 2022 Honda Accord was stopped at a red light within the outside left turn lane of westbound Route 40 (to the left of the Lexus), waiting to turn left onto southbound Route 72. At this time, a 2002 Infiniti G35 was traveling westbound Route 40 at an apparent high rate of speed within the left through-lane of travel, approaching the above-mentioned vehicles.
BEAR, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington man arrested for fatal stabbing

Wilmington Police said they have arrested 52-year old Anthony Staples in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred on April 28, 2022, in the area of 5th and North Dupont streets following a traffic crash. Officers were called to the intersection just after 5:15 p.m. that day for a reported...
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

One dead in five vehicle crash in Bear

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) is investigating a multi-vehicle fatal crash that occurred around 3 p.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, on westbound Route 40 at the intersection with Route 72 in Bear. Troopers said a car traveling at an apparent high rate of speed on westbound...
BEAR, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Newark, DE
Newark, DE
Crime & Safety
WBOC

State Trooper Injured Making Arrest

Delaware State Police say around 11:30 a.m. they received a report of suspicious activity in the area of Pinetown Rd. Troopers saw what appeared to be illegal narcotics sales involving a man standing in the roadway.
DELAWARE STATE
dsp.delaware.gov

49th Delaware State Police Annual Trooper Youth Week Cadet Graduation

The Delaware State Police held the Trooper Youth Week Graduation Ceremony on Friday afternoon, June 24, 2022, at the Delaware State Police Training Academy Headquarters Complex in Dover, Delaware. Twenty men and women represented from high schools across the state of Delaware participated in a weeklong training program that paralleled...
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dsp#Delaware Crime Stoppers#The Victim Services Unit
firststateupdate.com

Police Identify Man Found Shot To Death in Milford

The Milford Police Department has identified the victim in last week’s homicide investigation as Aaron L. Jackson, 34 of Bridgeville, Delaware. The Milford Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the Brightway Commons Apartment Complex in Milford, police said Saturday. Officials said...
MILFORD, DE
MyChesCo

12-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington, Arrived at Hospital in Critical Condition

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday at approximately 3:42 p.m. in the area of 24th and Tatnall Streets. Police say they located an 18-year-old male gunshot victim and a 12-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. Police also located an 18-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The incident remains under police investigation.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Stolen Handgun Recovered by Wilmington Police

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities ate that on June 16 at approximately 2:17 p.m., an officer on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 700 block of North Jackson Street. Police made contact with 38-year-old Ronald Wright. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, that was reported stolen, and 4.6 grams of marijuana. Police took Wright into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NottinghamMD.com

Troopers issue 21 citations, 23 warnings during I-695 sweep in Parkville/Carney

CARNEY, MD—On Saturday, the Maryland State Police performed a sweep of the northeast corner of I-695. Troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack conducted a speed and aggressive driving enforcement initiative on the beltway between the Loch Raven Boulevard and Belair Road exits. Officials say troopers issued 21 citations, 23 warnings, and 17 safety equipment repair orders during the sweep. Photo … Continue reading "Troopers issue 21 citations, 23 warnings during I-695 sweep in Parkville/Carney" The post Troopers issue 21 citations, 23 warnings during I-695 sweep in Parkville/Carney appeared first on Nottingham MD.
CARNEY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Contractor charged with home improvement fraud

New Castle County police have charged an Elkton contractor with home improvement fraud. Gary Slagle of TriPoint Restorations turned himself in after being charged with one count of Home Improvement Fraud for allegedly not finishing work at a St. Georges home, despite being paid more than $40,000. The victim's contract...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
FOX 43

Teen dies in Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to a crash in East Lampeter Township. According to the Coroner's Office, the crash occurred on 521 Willow Road in East Lampeter Township in the early morning hours of Saturday. The motor vehicle crash resulted in the death of a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

One killed in Lancaster County accident, police say

Lancaster County, PA — The Ephrata Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle crash which occurred on Route 222 southbound at mile marker 42 in Ephrata Township on June 25, around 2:00 AM. Police say a sedan traveling southbound on Route 222 struck the rear of a tractor-trailer stopped...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Cecil County Man Accused Of Setting Estranged Wife's Mustang On Fire: Officials

A serial burner is facing charges in Maryland after being busted for allegedly setting a Mustang on fire that belonged to his estranged wife, authorities announced. In Cecil County, Aaron William Repsher, 35, was arrested following an investigation into a car fire that was reported inside a Rising Sun garage that was intentionally set on Sunday, June 26.
firststateupdate.com

PNC Bank Robbed On Main Street In Newark

On June Monday afternoon 27, 2022, at 12:10, Newark Police responded to the PNC Bank in the Newark Shopping Center at 230 East Main Street for a report of a robbery. Officials said responding officers contacted a female bank teller who reported that a male suspect entered the bank and presented a note demanding money. The note implied that the suspect was armed. The teller provided the suspect with an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect fled the bank on foot towards East Main Street. No weapon was observed and no one was injured during the incident.
NEWARK, DE
MyChesCo

Cocaine, Handgun Seized During Arrest in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on June 14, at approximately 6:42 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Street Crimes Unit were in the 2300 block of North Tatnall Street. They attempted to make contact with 19-year-old Michael Braxton, who fled from officers. Braxton was quickly taken into custody. Police recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun and 4.4 grams of cocaine.
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy