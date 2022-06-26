Ole Miss baseball wins first national title in program history

OMAHA – After years of coming oh-so-close, Ole Miss finally stands atop college baseball’s mountaintop.

The Rebels scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth in a come-from-behind win to shut the door on mighty Oklahoma on Sunday afternoon at the College World Series.

The Ole Miss offense continued doing what it does — namely, getting big hits at the game’s most pivotal moments — and the Rebels defeated the Sooners 4-2 to clinch the first national championship in program history in front of 25,972 fans.

After being one of the last four teams to make the NCAA Tournament, the Rebels (42-23) finished their postseason with an incredible 10-1 record, outscoring opponents 82-25.

A pitchers' duel broke out during the first four innings of Sunday's game, as freshman Hunter Elliott and Oklahoma’s Cade Horton took turns stifling the opposing batting orders to the tune of 14 combined strikeouts and just three hits between the teams.

A strikeout/wild pitch put the runners on the corners with one out, and a bunt single from John Spikerman scored a run in the sixth. Ole Miss challenged interference down the first base line by Spikerman, however, and the called was overturned, negating the run and sending the base runners back. Elliott got Peyton Graham to fly out to right on the very next pitch to end the inning.

In the bottom of the inning, Jacob Gonzalez — mired in an 0 for 12 slump in his previous three games – launched a solo home run to right-center to break the scoreless tie.

The Sooners tied the game in the top of the seventh on an RBI double from Jackson Nicklaus that fell between a host of Ole Miss defenders. Freshman Mason Nichols entered the game, loaded the bases and walked in the go-ahead run. Senior John Gaddis entered the game and struck out Spikerman to leave the bases loaded.

Sophomore centerfielder T.J. McCants hit a one-out single in the eighth, chasing Oklahoma pitcher Cade Horton following a dominant 7 1/3 innings that included 13 strikeouts. Senior third baseman Justin Bench singled and moved McCants to third, and Gonzalez tied the game on the first pitch of his at-bat. Bench then scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch, which was followed by another run on another wild pitch.