Normal, IL

Make-A-Wish grants 12-year-old’s wish for a hot tub

By Jack Bozikis
Central Illinois Proud
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Make-A-Wish Illinois created a memorable wish for local siblings battling the same rare, life-threatening genetic condition called Tuberous Sclerosis. The siblings, 12-year-old Oliver McGriff and his 8-year-old sister Ruby,...

www.centralillinoisproud.com

