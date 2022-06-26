ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shinnston, WV

Ellis Restaurant in Shinnston closes

By WDTV News Staff, Chris Farha
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular restaurant will be closing in Shinnston. After more than 60 years Ellis Restaurant in Shinnston came to a close Sunday. The restaurant first opened in 1947 and became a diner in 1960. Over those years Ellis Restaurant has seen many customers and made...

www.wdtv.com

WDTV

Shinnston drive-in set to reopen after projector issues

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Sunset Ellis Drive-In Theater in Shinnston is set to reopen Friday night following issues with the projector. According to the Sunset Ellis Facebook page, the theater will open Friday at 7 p.m. The projector suffered issues earlier this month that prevented movies from being shown.
SHINNSTON, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg-Harrison Library hosts Farm to Table for kids

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg-Harrison Library held its Farm to Table event for kids at Hart Kitchen Eatery in Clarksburg. Anne Hart invited the local children into her kitchen, where they learned about vegetables and were taught some basic cooking techniques. The kids all had the opportunity to be...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Franklin’s

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Franklin’s in Nutter Fort. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
NUTTER FORT, WV
WDTV

June Jefferson Award Winner: Dianna Samples

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of June, we’re honoring Dianna Samples. Dianna has volunteered her time to a significant historical project in Salem. The Salem Train Depot was originally built in...
SALEM, WV
City
Shinnston, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
WBOY 12 News

Therapy Services LLC unveils autism center

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Therapy Services LLC had a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday for its autism center in Morgantown. Therapy Services LLC has been serving patients in Morgantown, Weston and Bridgeport for over 25 years. The company is now gearing some of its focus to improve its service for autistic children and adults. “It’s exciting. It’s […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Update on dynamite found in Tygart Hotel

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Workers called 911 when they found dynamite in the Tygart Hotel while working on renovations. External Affairs Specialist with the city Sutton Stokes explained the West Virginia State Police Explosives Response Team was dispatched to the scene. The ERT recovered and disposed the undisclosed amount of...
ELKINS, WV
WBOY 12 News

All-clear given after dynamite found in old Elkins hotel

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Old dynamite was safely recovered Wednesday afternoon from a historic hotel in Elkins. The City of Elkins said contractors were conducting renovations on the old Gassaway Hotel, which is being converted into the Tygart Hotel, when they discovered old dynamite and alerted authorities just after 3 p.m. The Elkins Police Department […]
ELKINS, WV
morgantownmag.com

Summer Means Outdoor Movie Fun

Do it local and free, or head to a classic drive-in theater. There are lots of places around Morgantown to catch a movie outdoors this summer. Find free movies right in town several more Saturdays to come—or catch a double feature any weekend at one of three mid-century drive-in theaters still operating within an hour’s drive of town.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Harrison County busy prepping schools for student return

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s officially summertime and that means the kids aren’t at school but, the work doesn’t stop. The end of the school year is just the start for the district’s maintenance and janitorial teams said assistant superintendent Jimmy Lopez. “We have to make...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Independence Day events in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With July 4th nearing, Independence Day weekend festivities are being announced. The holiday lands on a Monday this year. Plan for local, state and federal government-run buildings to be closed, as well as non-essential services like the United States Postal Service. Here’s a look at what’s going on in different counties […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Mary Theresa Gabriel

Mary Theresa Gabriel, age 103, formerly of the North View Community, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on September 7, 1918, a daughter of the late Samuel and Rosa Laratta Perri. She was married to Victor J. “Block” Gabriel who preceded her in death. Surviving is one son, Victor Lee Gabriel and his wife Linda of Bridgeport; one daughter, Debra Ann Feather and her husband John of North View; four grandchildren, Ray Mazza and his wife Joy, Jaclyn Gabriel, Dianna Freeman and her husband Chip and Victor Alan Gabriel; and seven great grandchildren, Cole Mazza, Isabella Mazza, Carson Mazza, Jian Lockman, Vance Lockman, Jake Freeman and Luke Freeman. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family, having also been preceded in death by three brothers, John Perri, Dominick Perri and Frank Perri; and three sisters, Angie Thorpe, Catherine Beech and Virginia Cross. Mrs. Gabriel was a lifelong member of Saint James Catholic Church where she was also a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Society of the Little Flower and the Sons of Italy. Mrs. Gabriel will be remembered for her faith and generosity. Her home was always opened to anyone where they were fed and prayed for daily. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 10:00 am at the St. James Catholic Church with Father Akila Rodrigo as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

PHOTOS: Truck catches on fire near Bridgeport High School

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A work truck caught on fire on Johnson Avenue near Bridgeport High School’s Football Field Wednesday afternoon. The 911 center said it happened at around 12:30 p.m. and the Bridgeport Fire Department and Bridgeport Police Department responded. 12 News was not told if anyone was hurt. 12 News viewer Jeff Brooks […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Edward Lee DeMundo

Edward Lee DeMundo, 88, of Clarksburg passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on October 20, 1933, a son of the late Robert F. and Catherine Genna DeMundo. He is survived by one daughter, Penny Skinner of Clarksburg; one grandson, David Skinner; one sister, Stella Gray of Manetta, GA; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by the love of his life, Olivenne Monepenny; four sisters, Jane, Julia, Josephine and Mary; three brothers, Robert, Anthony and Frank; and one grandson, Michael Skinner. Mr. DeMundo was a United States Navy Veteran and was previously employed by Pittsburgh Plate Glass and in the custodial department for the Harrison County Board of Education. He was a member of the Meuse Argonne Post No. 573 VFW, Clarksburg Aerie No. 2353 Fraternal Order of Eagles and Clarksburg Lodge No. 482 B.P.O. Elks. Mr. DeMundo was also a volunteer at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center and represented the veterans in the Golden Age Olympics where he received several gold medals. He was Catholic by faith and was generous to many various charities. Edward was loved by everybody who knew him. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. DeMundo will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Q&A: Ghost hunter visits Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Kalani Ghost Hunter visited West Virginia yet again this weekend–first visiting The Old Hospital on College Hill in Williamson on Thursday and then Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston on Sunday. With nearly two million followers on TikTok, Kalani posts live videos of his ghost hunts on the video app as well as […]
WESTON, WV
morgantownmag.com

T.G.I.F. (Thank God It’s Free-day)

Free Friday night concerts, Fourth of July fireworks, and more—coming in July to an amphitheater near you. You don’t need to spend money on tickets to shows, gas to get you to faraway venues, or streaming services with free trials you know you’ll forget to cancel. In fact, you don’t need to spend money on anything except for a few dollars in the parking meter to enjoy some quality entertainment in Morgantown this summer.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Man helps local community by attempting to golf 117 holes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many of us enjoy hitting the golf course for 18 holes, but one local man is doing that 6.5 times over!. Jimmy Stemple is helping United Way and the local community by attempting to golf 117 holes all on foot at the Bridgeport Country Club. That...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Metro News

Multiple Elkins buildings evacuated following dynamite discovery

ELKINS, W.Va. — Multiple buildings in Elkins were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after contractors renovating the Tygart Hotel discovered dynamite in the building. Police officers and firefighters ordered the evacuation. Authorities also closed Davis Avenue between 2nd and 3rd streets. The West Virginia State Police Explosives Response Team responded to...
ELKINS, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia Forrest Gump: Where is he now?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Last week, a West Virginia man passed through his home state on his cross-country running journey. Now, he is approaching the end of his journey. Michael Wardian, a Fairmont native, is running 3,200 miles from San Francisco, California to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware to raise money for World Vision, all while sporting long […]
LIFESTYLE

