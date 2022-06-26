ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden, top Dems accused of ‘tacky’ fundraising after Roe v. Wade reversal

By Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
 2 days ago

A fundraising money grab by President Joe Biden and other top Dems in the wake of the Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade has irked supporters — who called the move “tacky.”

“I’ve gotten six fundraising emails from Democrat candidates today,” feminist author Roxane Gay wrote on Twitter on Friday.

“It’s tacky and highlights a real disconnect between many politicians and their constituents that is only growing,” Gay said.

Matt Gehring, a New York-based writer and performer, shared a fundraising email from the Democratic National Committee on Twitter and was so incensed that he added, “and with that, I’m unsubscribing from the DNC.

“If they had any decency, they’d direct folks to donate to abortion funds,” he wrote.

“Don’t tell us to vote and don’t you daaaaaare send us campaign fundraising emails today,” Gehring wrote in another post Friday.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were two of several prominent Democrats who attempted to fundraise off of the Supreme Court ruling.
Writer Roxane Gay called the fundraising attempts “tacky.”
Biden, the DNC, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke have been among the noted Dems to reach out to constituents for cash in the wake of the historic ruling, Newsweek reported .

The DNC asked for up to $25 a pop in donations to help elect Democrats in November, while Pelosi appealed for $15 donations, according to the magazine.

Get The Post’s latest updates following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Meanwhile, O’Rourke, who is trying to unseat conservative Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, sent a fundraising email asking for $3, saying, “The only way to overcome [Friday’s] Supreme Court decision is to win this race for governor.”

Two young protestors interviewed by MSNBC said the badly timed solicitations serve as an indication that a change is needed in the party leadership.

I’ve gotten six fundraising emails from Democrat candidates today. It’s tacky and highlights a real disconnect between many politicians and their constituents that is only growing.

— roxane gay (@rgay) June 25, 2022

“It means that we need to get as many people to the polls as possible to vote for more progressive Democrats,” protester Zoe Warren told the network in a tweet shared by The Recount on Sunday .

“We need to get the old white Democrats out of office and put in new, younger people who will actually defend the rights of women and people all over this country,” she said.

The Supreme Court’s decision to reverse the 1973 landmark abortion ruling has galvanized both sides of the ideological spectrum, with left-wing protestors flocking to the streets to protest the ruling and right-wingers heralding the decision.

