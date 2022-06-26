Pitt Pledge Shelton Lewis Decommits

The Panthers are down a defensive back in their 2023 class.

PITTSBURGH -- On the same day that the Pitt Panthers added three players to their 2023 recruiting class, they lost one of its members as well. On Sunday, three-star defensive back Shelton Lewis, who visited Pitt at the beginning of June and committed that weekend, announced that he was reopening his recruitment.

Lewis, the No. 80 player in Georgia according to 247Sports, will have plenty of eager suitors looking to make Pitt's loss their gain. He holds 23 offers, including ones from North Carolina, Arkansas, Boston College, Maryland, Duke, Louisville, Purdue, Louisville, NC State and others. Auburn, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, West Virginia and Kentucky have shown interest, but did not offer.

Lewis has taken two official visits to Arkansas and North Carolina since committing to Pitt.

The Panthers' 2023 class now has 13 members and stands at No. 27 in 247Sports' national rankings.

