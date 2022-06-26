ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

Wood Ducks win sixth straight, sweep Mudcats

By Garrett Short, Noah Salgado, Down East Wood Ducks
 2 days ago

KINSTON, N.C. — The Down East Wood Ducks have been on fire lately. On Sunday, they picked up their sixth straight win, 7-5, and completed the sweep against the Carolina Mudcats for the first time this season.

Winston Santos pitched four no-hit innings before the Mudcats were on the board. In the bottom of the fourth, Junior Paniagua and Alejandro Osuna had two RBIs each, giving the Wood Ducks a 4-0 lead.

Down East tacked on more runs in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single from Ian Moller. Daniel Mateo had a pair of RBIs in the game as well.

The Wood Ducks (36-33) will start a six-game series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Grainger Stadium.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9 am – 4 pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook so you don’t miss anything.

WNCT

WNCT

