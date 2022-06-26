Wood Ducks win sixth straight, sweep Mudcats

KINSTON, N.C. — The Down East Wood Ducks have been on fire lately. On Sunday, they picked up their sixth straight win, 7-5, and completed the sweep against the Carolina Mudcats for the first time this season.

Winston Santos pitched four no-hit innings before the Mudcats were on the board. In the bottom of the fourth, Junior Paniagua and Alejandro Osuna had two RBIs each, giving the Wood Ducks a 4-0 lead.

Down East tacked on more runs in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single from Ian Moller. Daniel Mateo had a pair of RBIs in the game as well.

The Wood Ducks (36-33) will start a six-game series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Grainger Stadium.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9 am – 4 pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook so you don’t miss anything.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.