ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, CA

Brentwood train collision leaves 3 dead, 3 injured

By Tori Gaines
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NpsmB_0gMnehkr00

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Three people died and three more were injured after a car collided with a train near the 3000 block of Orwood Road on Sunday afternoon, according to the East Contra Costa Fire District (ECCFD).

KRON On is streaming news live now

The collision occurred at approximately 1:00 p.m. when a vehicle collided with an Amtrak Train. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, according to ECCFD.

$21 million awarded to family of pregnant teen killed by police

Two adults were transported by ground to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown. One child was airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital and their condition is also unknown at this time. ECCFD tells KRON4 that police are currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Coroner identifies three women killed in collision with Amtrak train

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - The coroner on Monday released the identities of the three women killed when an Amtrak train slammed into their car in Brentwood. Authorities said Mercedes Regalado, 50, of Antioch; Maria Nieves, 27, and Julia Mondragon, 40, both of Dixon, died Sunday after the commuter train smashed into their Honda Civic that was crossing the railroad tracks.
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: 3 victims killed in Brentwood Amtrak train crash identified

BRENTWOOD -- An Amtrak train running through unincorporated Brentwood smashed into a car containing five people Sunday afternoon at a private crossing with no gates, killing three and leaving an adult and a child hospitalized with "major injuries."East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District public information officer Steve Aubert said the call came in at 1:01 p.m. The tracks are owned by BNSF Railway. The collision occurred in the 3000 block of Orwood Road on a dirt road."It's not uncommon that we've had accidents at that crossing," Aubert said.The train stopped shortly after the collision. None of the 85 people...
BRENTWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Brentwood, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Brentwood, CA
Brentwood, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Would-be Pleasanton car theft victim opens fire on thieves

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — A would-be auto theft victim fought back against two thieves who attempted to steal his vehicle in Pleasanton just before dawn Tuesday, police said. The incident happened at 4:50 a.m. in the Canyon Meadows neighborhood. According to the Pleasanton Police Department, the victim saw a stranger inside his vehicle and a […]
PLEASANTON, CA
FOX40

Eleven people evacuated during North Highlands house fire

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — At around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Metro Fire said they were responding to a house fire in North Highlands that was also threatening nearby homes. Metro Fire reported that they were able to contain the fire to the home and safely evacuate 11 residents. “This fire could’ve been much worse […]
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Train#Accident#Eccfd#Kron4#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX40

Police: Male cited after allegedly lighting illegal fireworks

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A male was cited by the Woodland Police Department for allegedly lighting up aerial fireworks Monday night.  Just before midnight, police said they spotted the fireworks nearby West Beamer Street and North Ashley Avenue.   Police said officers identified the suspect after he was attempting to extinguish a small fire that was […]
WOODLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Pablo man killed in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Calif. (BCN) — A San Pablo man was shot and killed Saturday night in Richmond, police said Monday. KRON On is streaming news live now Police received a 911 call at 9:50 p.m. about a shooting involving a victim in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers responded and located 31-year-old Juan Martinez lying […]
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3 dead after Amtrak train collides with car near Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Three people are dead and three were injured after an Amtrak train collided with a Honda Civic Sunday afternoon near Brentwood. The crash happened at about 1 p.m. near the intersection of Orwood Road and Bixler Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. The train was headed to...
BRENTWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
eastcountytoday.net

Byron: Mobile Home Destroyed in Tuesday Morning Fire

At 5:04 am Tuesday, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District respond to a report of a vegetation fire in the 500 block of Hoffman Lane in the Town of Byron. While responding, Battalion 5 reported a large column of heavy black smoke several miles out and requested a structure response. Upon arrival, it was reported that a trailer was on fire with occupants out. An out building was also threatened along with a large wood pile burning.
BYRON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto Resident Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-5 Near Grapevine

LEBEC (CBS13) – A Modesto woman has died after a crash involving three vehicles near the Grapevine over the weekend. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash on southbound Interstate 5 south of Grapevine Road. At the scene, officers found that a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles had been in a crash. One passenger, only identified as a female at this point, one of the vehicles involved suffered fatal injuries in the crash, officers say. The driver and another passenger that same vehicle suffered minor injuries, while the other two drivers involved were not hurt. Exactly what led up to the crash is under investigation, but officers say they do not suspect drugs or alcohol were factors.
MODESTO, CA
KCRA.com

Juvenile shot on freeway in Lodi area, CHP says

LODI, Calif. — A juvenile was shot on Monday along a freeway in the Lodi area of San Joaquin County, officials said. (Video above: Top headlines for June 27). The California Highway Patrol said it was notified by the Lodi Police Department about the shooting at 3:27 p.m. Police said the juvenile is male.
LODI, CA
eastcountytoday.net

SIGALERT Issued on SR-4 at Marsh Creek After Overturned Big Rig Crash

At approximently 6:30 am Tuesday, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District responded to a report of a big rig crash in the area of State Route 4 and Marsh Creek Road in the Town of Byron. Upon arrival, crews located an overturned big rig blocking lanes of traffic. By...
BYRON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Gonzalo Torres Dies in Head-On Collision on Vanden Road [Fairfield, CA]

70-Year-Old Victim Killed in Auto Accident near Canon Road. Police responded to the scene near Canon Road, on June 20th. Per reports, the collision involved a Toyota Camry and a vehicle carrier trailer. Investigators say Torres was driving the Toyota south when he crossed into northbound lanes for reasons unknown....
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

La Cabana Restaurant In Sacramento Has It Liquor License Suspended After Investigation Into May 2021 DUI Crash

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento restaurant has had its liquor license suspended due to selling alcohol to a minor who was later involved in a crash. Agents with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control posted the 30-day Notice of Suspension at La Cabana Restaurant on Tuesday. The suspension comes after a TRACE investigation in connection to a May 2021 DUI crash involving then-19-year-old Alan Humberto Reyes. California ABC says the Folsom Boulevard restaurant served the underage Reyes multiple alcoholic beverages that night. Reyes then left the restaurant and crashed the car he was driving, leaving a passenger critically injured. He was subsequently arrested by California Highway Patrol on suspicion of DUI. “Preventing underage drinking is a public safety priority,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata in a statement. “ABC licensees must remain vigilant and check identifications carefully to keep minors safe and prevent DUI crashes.” Alcohol sales are now prohibited at La Cabana Restaurant for the term of the suspension.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy